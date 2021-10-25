On pot and politics
Methuen will vote again on retail, cultivation, and delivery of marijuana.
Former Mayor James Jajuga previously worked as a paid lobbyist for the industry and was fined for disclosure violations. While mayor, he established the Cannabis Policy Working Group.
The corruption, greed, and favoritism of Methuen politics never ends.
And also, on pot and prostitution
To the city councilor in Methuen who sees legalization of marijuana as a “huge financial boost through revenue and job creation,” my response is this: so would prostitution.
Ignore the social ills that pot creates and you’ll be spending that revenue on curing them.
A sound request
Can the driver that delivers in the Scotland Heights Road area in Haverhill please fix your muffler?
That’s not how US works
Republicans know they are losing ground in politically important states. Their response to maintain power is to essentially pick their voters, by making it harder for certain people to vote.
That’s not how democracy works, it’s how an autocracy works. It’s a big step toward Fascism.
Be like Norway
News from Norway: Life is pretty much back to normal there. No mask mandates, no vaccine mandate, no mandated social distancing.
They had those, they followed them wholeheartedly, now they’re basically past it.
It’s amazing how much freedom you get when you just listen and follow the science.
What a paint job
Congratulations to the Methuen Department of Public Works. They painted the yellow line down East Street using too much paint and never marked it.
Now there are tire marks through the paint the whole length of the road, and many cars marked with yellow paint on their tires and side panels.
Compliments to Garry Rayno
Thank you to Garry Rayno for your truthful columns (Distant Dome).
The Republican party can’t seem to handle the truth, whether it’s the insurrection, the big lie about the election, vaccines, or their lying and immoral hero ex-president.
Americans need to clean house of these Republican enablers next election.
Quality-of-life commentor spot on
The writer who pointed out the deteriorating quality of life in Haverhill hit the nail on the head. This is the experience of residents in the Mt. Washington neighborhood.
Drivers play music so loudly that it can be heard a quarter of a mile away, whether it’s driving through your neighborhood, or just next door.
Not everyone can leave town to seek relief. See if you can sit out in the backyard with earplugs just to read a book in peace.
Today, I almost was run down in crosswalks six times. Too much texting and aggressive driving. Look before you step out.