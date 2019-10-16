Inventing clouds
Last Sunday's Eagle-Tribune included an article titled, "Unemployment low, but pressure to do more,” in which the opinion journalist impersonating a news reporter writes, "With the nation’s unemployment rate at its lowest point since human beings first walked on the moon … (low inflation and long-term interest) normally … would be cause for celebration. But with President Donald Trump’s trade wars slowing growth and overseas economies struggling, (Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome) Powell faces pressure to keep cutting rates to sustain the U.S. economic expansion.” During the Obama years, the media was always looking for the silver lining in the economic blizzard, hiding a poor economy or helping Democrats blame it on the past. Now, with the most booming economy in history but a Republican president, the left-wing media has to invent clouds to mar the sunny days that will likely reelect Trump.
Common sense
Hey, pal, wake up. Democrats are the ones who will make this a third-world dictatorship, not Republicans. As far as all the attacks on Democrats coming from the right, it seems to me these are not attacks but common sense from people who care about who will hurt this country more — and it’s not President Trump. It sounds like there are more of us with common sense, so hopefully Trump succeeds again. He doesn't need to accrue more wealth. He came into office wealthy, unlike most Democrats who come into office to get wealthy.
Not impressive
I listened to President Trump’s speech in Minnesota. Although it was at times funny, and yes a bit much, all I can say to the submitter of “Odious to the nation” is, what? I have no idea who you are trying to impress, but I think you’ve failed.
Sleeping in
Schools are thinking of later start times for students. The truth is, as Ben Franklin stated, “Early to bed, early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise.” Everyone I know who works a full-time job, and who pays for their house, family, cars and their own lifestyle, does so by getting up early. Success is not given, it’s sought after and worked for. Socialists want to teach children the opposite. This is the way the world ends, not with a bang, but with snoring.
Not their job
There they go again. Massachusetts lawmakers are spending their time pushing a bill to ban plastic straws. A Legislature that can't balance a state budget, maintain its roads, secure its cities nor keep an embarrassing succession of House speakers from being indicted and imprisoned, is going to solve global warming and impeach the president? Send Bill Belichick down to Beacon Hill to get those clowns to do their jobs — their actual jobs.
Paper surplus
A letter writer praises the economics of Bill Clinton's presidency. Alas, their points were untrue. First, Clinton was the recipient of a rising economy when he took office. Second, he left behind a failing economy, as the country went into recession a month after his presidency ended, mostly due to his policies that ensured everyone own a home, whether they could afford it or not. Finally, his alleged surplus was only on paper, as the national debt rose every year he was in office. Why would the debt rise if there was a surplus?
Helpful horses
Kudos to Toni Hadad and Andover police Officer Steven Gerrior for bringing the miniature horses into the anti-bulling program in Andover. Too many children are being bullied in our schools, and they don’t know where to turn for help.