No telling
For all the people who refuse to wear a face mask because “nobody tell me what to do," I suppose they ignore traffic lights, stop signs and various other rules of the road. I guess they've never voted in any election because in order to do so someone told them they must first register. I guess they don’t have driver's licenses because nobody is going to tell them they have to pass a test. And they've never worked for any company because, after all, your boss tells you what time to start work and what time your shift ends. Tell your boss you’re going to show up when you please, and see how that works out.
Count me out
To the person who disdainfully dined in Massachusetts, then partied in New Hampshire in defiance of Gov. Charlie Baker's recommendations, and now boasts of having 11 guests scheduled for Thanksgiving, I just hope I'm not one of them.
Draconian
Now my family and I can’t visit our family 5 minutes over the border in New Hampshire without a negative test or quarantining for 14 days. Yeah, that’s not happening. Enough of the foolishness. Get serious and end the ridiculous, draconian restrictions.
Where to live
I am sick of the constant comparisons between Massachusetts and New Hampshire concerning how the coronavirus is handled. If you like New Hampshire's rules so much, what is stopping you from living there? Just move a few miles and you can enjoy everything the "Live Free or Die" state has to offer.
New regime
I hope the people who voted for Joe Biden are happy. Wait until your taxes start going up and we return to $4 a gallon for gasoline. We'll be back to the Obama and Biden days for another four years. Everything will be free -- college, housing, Medicare -- and the people working are the ones who will pay. All of the companies that returned to the United States under President Donald Trump's guidance will go back to Europe, and the jobless rate will again be very high.
Dictated life
The old saying goes: Give a man a fish and he eats for that day, teach him how to fish and he feeds himself. The philosopher had it right. Socialism does not do that, it instead dictates every aspect of your life. It relies on bureaucrats who control how we live, eat, work, etc. You can see the results of that kind of life by doing your own research.
Who's paying?
The question I have is who is paying for all the so-called free COVID-19 tests? I’m sure it will be the blue-collar suckers down the road, once our health insurance premiums skyrocket. Be warned and don’t complain when it does.
Blinders on
Deaths from drug overdose, alcoholism-related disease, suicide and other issues exacerbated by state-mandated isolation and business closure continue to rise in America. Per the guidelines, you should continue to wear a mask, even when driving alone in your car. Also, wear blinders when reading or watching the news.
Over the border
I just heard that New Hampshire residents now have to follow the Massachusetts travel protocols. You've got to be kidding. Whose outbreak is worse? The number of Massachusetts cars coming over the border are ridiculous; they're bringing the coronavirus to us, not the other way around. They should stay home, and stay out of markets and restaurants.
Safe crowds
Every Sunday we're reminded how Americans who live in free states can congregate safely while staying socially distant in NFL stadiums and cheering for their teams. But serfs under the boot of left-wing rule in Massachusetts, New York, California and Illinois cannot.
Take attendance
It would be quite interesting if a reporter made contact with all the local politicians on Thanksgiving Day to see if they're following their own rules on the number of people gathered in their own homes.
Common sense
Kudos to the commonsense sheriffs and law enforcement officers who won’t enforce the ridiculous mandates of tyrannical governors. I’m glad they understand the Constitution.