Lose your guns
Hear, hear to the contributor of “Arms Experiment,” who quoted George Washington regarding an armed citizenry. The first and foremost reason for the Second Amendment is to protect the people from any tyrannical government, foreign or domestic. The smoke screen from the left is its attempt to only ban "weapons of war.” Don’t believe a word of it. If you lose your guns, you will certainly lose your freedom.Last year
On Sunday morning I received three calls from teaching colleagues regarding the Hunking School overcrowding story in The Eagle-Tribune. Working here we all see that, once again, the superintendent spins the facts. The School Committee masks her real deficiencies by stating that she needs to improve her communication skills. The vast majority of us working here know well that there are many issues that have greatly disturbed the start of the school year for students, teachers and parents, and that she would serve us all better by owning up to the major errors made and still being made. She’s convinced me that this will be my last year teaching in the city I grew up in and loved. I’m another Hillie who will be leaving town.Welcome sign
In February 2017, when then-City Councilor Andy Vargas warned illegal immigrants that federal immigration agents were in the city doing their job, it was like a beacon of light in the night sky, telling them their illegal activities would be protected. When Haverhill’s mayor and not one city politician denounced his actions, it sent another strong message to illegal immigrants everywhere that they are "welcome” in Haverhill. And it worked. Schools are now busting at the seams. Housing is limited in the city. It’s not remarkable that illegal immigrants have responded as they have, it's remarkable that voters continue to elect the liberal Democrats whose policies have created this chaos.Entertainment
Sunday’s newspaper had another gem of a letter by Bill Weimar. President Trump’s supporters know no embarrassment. This time he writes about people who want everyone to become an American citizen. I know I don't. America isn’t a great place to live. If I were young again, I'd hightail it to a civilized country. While it may not be the greatest country, however, it is the most entertaining.Unopposed
If no one is running against Mayor James Fiorentini, all he needs is votes from his family to make it official. He may get all of Haverhill’s city employees to vote for him too, and that would make it official. Why does he need campaign money?
Distracted
President Donald Trump faces possible impeachment hearings in the House, and World War III might start in the Middle East. Yet, here he is grumbling about former President Obama’s deal with Netflix.
Stirred up
It must be election season. Haverhill School Committee members Scott Wood and Maura Ryan-Ciardiello have rediscovered Bradford and are attempting to stir up controversy about overcrowding at the Hunking School. The Eagle-Tribune story shows that Hunking’s class sizes are in line with other Haverhill schools. Some Hunking School rooms are being repurposed as classrooms while the city waits for state approval to renovate or replace and expand the Consentino and J. G. Whittier schools. The overcrowding problem was ignored by the previous superintendent. Where were these two school committee members when Superintendent James Scully was saying everything was OK?