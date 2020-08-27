Twin storms
Back to back hurricanes are hitting the Gulf Coast, and forecasters are already up to "M" in storm names this year, three months before the end of hurricane season. Such an unusual event is due to the heat engine in the atmosphere driven by rising temperatures in the south Atlantic. Indeed, almost every summer this century has successively been the hottest on record. Still, Republicans can say with a straight face there is no global warming, as they collect huge campaign contributions from fossil fuel companies.
Air quality
It's amazing to see the Methuen School Committee vote and advance a plan for the start of school without "reading" the horrendous, incomplete report on air quality. Closed windows and lunches in classrooms with 30 year old carpets and ventilation is not "livable."
Racist symbols
Thank you to the editorial board for the clear, concise column about symbols of racism in Monday's paper. Maybe it was published in response to a Sound Off message questioning The Eagle-Tribune's choice of stories to cover last week. I appreciated that Sound Off message too. It seems the majority of Sound Off comments are so full of vitriol and poor understanding of reality, I've often thought they come from the same obtuse source with no grounding in critical thinking.
Decision to close
Asked in his first interview since July 28 if he would shut down America if there were another COVID-19 uptick, Joe Biden answered, "I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists." Well, of course he would. When government shuts down, Biden and Anthony Fauci don't miss any paychecks. The rest of America is a different story.
Civil liberties
There goes the state taking our basic civil liberties again, this time by cracking down on bars masquerading as restaurants. Your commonsense neighbor to the north, meanwhile, is at 100% dining capacity. Wake up, residents of Massachusetts, you're entering a communist state.
Stars and bars
The recent editorial against symbols, particularly in this case the Confederate flag, sounds like virtue signaling. When you watched "Dukes of Hazard" as a kid, or watched Ronnie Van Zant sing "Free Bird" with the flag hanging in the background, were you appalled? I was ignorant then, you say. No, just overly sensitive now.
Dirty war
What happened to Mayor Neil Perry's war on trash in Methuen? In more than 60 years of living in this city, I have never seen it as dirty and unkept. The trash, weeds and general neglect of public spaces are terrible.
Defund NBA
I hope the American people wake up and start defunding professional sports teams, especially the NBA. The NBA can find a new home in communist China, where I’m sure they really like President Xi Jinping's brand of social justice.
RNC speakers
On the day the Republican convention was set to begin, we learned that Jerry Falwell Jr., President Donald Trump’s most prominent evangelical Christian supporter, resigned from his leadership position at Liberty University because of allegations of sexual impropriety involving himself, his wife and their 29-year old pool attendant. And that came just days after Trump’s former campaign manager and chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was arrested for wire fraud and money laundering in a scheme to steal $1 million from gullible donors who gave money to help pay for Trump’s border wall -- you know, the one Mexico is paying for. I hope the convention planners had enough time to get replacement speakers.
Any other name
I see a new group called "Republican Voters Against Trump" has come out in support of endless war, one-sided trade deals that kill American jobs and swing-vote Supreme Court justices. A more accurate name for the group would be "Democrats" or "former Republicans." From a veteran who spent time overseas thanks to these folks: Don't let the door hit you on the way out.
Forfeited
I don't know about you but when I was growing up and playing sports, if you couldn't field enough players to form a team, you forfeited the game. You didn't reschedule at your convenience. What's wrong with today's professional sport teams?
Vote by mail
Am I supposed to buy the Republican's "voter fraud" narrative? I'll tell you what, for once I will do exactly as President Donald Trump does. I'll vote by mail, which he has done in the last three elections. Good enough for Trump, good enough for me.