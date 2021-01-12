Impeachment vote
It is the duty of the U.S. House of Representatives to bring articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump before he leaves office; there is a line which he and future presidents must not cross. Let the Senate respond how it will. Senators' behavior will be on record after the House does its duty.
Afterthought
It takes the Democratic House of Representatives five months to negotiate a COVID-19 relief bill, but they plan to launch another bogus impeachment campaign in five days -- like the one they did when COVID-19 was first reaching America and their eye was off the ball. It speaks volumes of their priorities, which are all about the politics and more power. The people are an afterthought in the so-called "house of the people." No wonder the people are so angry.
Bleating
It's too bad that the signals of Massachusetts news outlets are on our New Hampshire cable feeds. Seeing Massachusetts politicians -- among the most corrupt in the union, with their term limits-via-indictment policy for state House speakers -- bleat about what they think of President Donald Trump is probably the most meaningless use of airwaves I can think of. If I was on fire and a member of a Massachusetts delegation had a bucket of water, I'd walk right by them.
Gravy train
Of course police Chief Solomon is going to retire. Why wouldn't he? He knows the gravy train is coming to a halt, and if he doesn't hop off now, his pension will inevitably be reduced. Please report how much he'll still be pulling in when he retires.
Last-minute moves
Democrats are trying to impeach President Donald Trump with less than 10 days left in his term. What a joke. He's as responsible for the breach of the U.S. Capitol as they are for last summer's Black Lives Matter protests.
Whose censorship
I don't want to hear that Twitter is denying President Donald Trump's free speech rights. The First Amendment prohibits government censorship. Meanwhile Twitter and other private media have their own rights not to publish lies and hateful rhetoric. Trump can go on Fox News any time he wants.
Not a healer
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the politicians in Washington, D.C., need to look in the mirror. President-elect Joseph Biden will not heal this country.
'Peaceful riots'
It seems the Democrats and big tech companies will do anything they can to silence anyone who supports President Donald Trump. They seem to forget that they supported so-called peaceful rioting all across the U.S., even as towns and businesses were being burned and looted.
Box opened
Please list the specific reasons that Democrats have destroyed democracy. List what they've done. I am not a Democrat but I am thoroughly convinced that a president who calls rioters of the U.S. Capitol “patriots” and tells them “we love you” is responsible for what we've seen unfolding. This is one Pandora’s box that never should have had its lid lifted.
Private decisions
If Facebook and Twitter can do whatever they want since they are private companies, maybe every small business and restaurant should open at full capacity and do what it wants.
Missing detail
I read the pompous letter by Methuen police Chief Joe Solomon to Mayor Neil Perry. I did see an accomplishment missing, however. Where was the swindling of the former mayor and councilors to become the highest paid police chief? Maybe it was forgotten, just as the former city councilors forgot their calculators when they approved the union contracts.