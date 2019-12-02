Citizenship
We hear about dozens of people arrested for drugs and related offenses. We see addresses and ages, but not if they are citizens or uninvited occupants of our communities. Sanctuary cities, anyone?
Not present
I saw where Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karen Polito, Sen. Edward Markey, and several state and local representatives attended Worcester fire Lt. Jason Menard’s funeral the other day. Where was Sen. Elizabeth Warren? Was she too busy flapping her arms and shouting her nonsense to attend a hero’s funeral?
Not working
Hey Mayor Daniel Rivera, how’s the sanctuary city policy working for you? Seventy-nine guns taken off the street, while costing taxpayers the time, expense and efforts of 100 officers — all for you. Rivera should make an easy decision to quit harboring criminals in a city with the greatest potential in the state.
Loyalty to country
Diplomats serve at the pleasure of the president. But they take an oath to defend the Constitution. It is performing the latter that can put their careers, reputations and even lives at risk — especially when the enemy is their own boss. Businesses might demand unquestioning loyalty of employees, but the government is not a business, and its values cannot be bought, sold or threatened away. There can be nothing but admiration for those who would risk everything for the sake of their country and only contempt for those who would attempt to diminish or demean their service.
Happy customers
Do we really want the government to handle our heath care? On the other hand, do we really want private companies to do it? That would surely put many more struggling families into bankruptcy. The private companies pay executives top salaries, with CEOs getting golden parachutes at retirement and stockholders collecting profits. If those aren’t sufficient, premiums go up. If government ran the system, and the "people" were not happy, then at least they could use the ballot box to weed out the failures, and those in charge would be motivated to do the proper job to keep the customers happy.
Ask first
Haverhill is planting trees, some of them on residents’ private property. But if the resident doesn’t want a tree on their property, it will be removed. This is where our taxpayer money is going -- planting trees and taking them out? Instead of distributing informational flyers, why not contact residents to see if they want a tree in the first place?
Military might
Unfortunately the right wing side of the swamp stuck to its guns and won. First, President Barack Obama tried to pull out of Iraq, the military industrial donor complex stopped him. Next President Donald Trump tried to pull our troops out of Syria, and it did the same. We the people want our sons and daughters pulled out of that quagmire in the Middle East. But war is lucrative, and powerful financial forces want to keep us there. Apparently those forces are more powerful than elected presidents or the American citizenry.
Tree trespass
Since when does the city of Haverhill feel it's OK to go onto private property and plant trees? This is illegal. We have rights as homeowners.
Warren’s plan
George Will’s column in Sunday’s Eagle-Tribune about Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s “Medicare for All” plan was so true. She thinks hospitals, physicians and states will cover most of the trillions of dollars to pay for this. When that doesn’t work, where does the money come from? Middle class, working Americans. I hope voters remember that at election time.