Takeaways
A few lessons for corporate America from the latest pandemic: First, embrace the remote workforce and get away from the wasteful brick-and-mortar and hovering bosses workplaces of the 1990s. Second, stop depending on near-slave labor from communist countries and the third world to make our durable goods.
Set it aside
People who’ve politicized the coronavirus are deplorable, on both sides of the aisle. This newspaper that prints and gives voice to these comments is just as much to blame. This a global health crisis. We should support each other to fix it. Please stop this rhetoric and seek ways to support one another, or soon it may not matter who sits in the Oval Office.
Nonpartisan
With a straight face, President Trump says it's time to stop the partisanship. Now, how long before he tweets about "do-nothing Democrats?" I give him a day, tops. He caused the division.
Prior state
Not one person has COVID-19 in the city of Lawrence, yet Mayor Daniel Rivera has a plan to fight it. Where's his plan to keep people safe from the effects of a sanctuary city? The city has experienced gang wars, murders, countless shootings, out-of-control drug trafficking and averages one armed robbery per day. A “state of emergency" for public safety should have been decreed years ago.
No relief
A big thank-you to Ron Penczak for his recent letter describing exactly how I feel about taxes and our need to be informed by those who make decisions on our behalf. It’s nice to know that others share the frustration of seeing great development but no relief to our taxes.
Why not?
I cannot believe voters of Salem did not approve the land for a new fire station. The station they need to replace is a disaster. It’s bad enough that the police station is also a mess. Why couldn’t the residents who didn’t approve step up?
Attorneys fees
Google, Siri or Alexia, how much do attorneys typically get from legal settlements? Thirty-three to 44% is typical. These are not government or public defenders representing the people wronged by Columbia Gas, so it is what it is.
Synthetic candidate
I've got nothing personal against Sen. Elizabeth Warren, including her gender. Like most voters, I simply concluded she is the most synthetic and fraudulent woman in every race that Hillary Clinton abstains from.
Famous aphorism
I have a favorite Ben Franklin quote: “Laziness travels so slowly that poverty soon overtakes him." It is my favorite because it is so irrefutably true, and it scares me that any politician or pundit today who dared utter it would be stricken from the public square by the fascist, "woke" Twitter mob.
Partisan agenda
In September, when Rep. Joe Kennedy III announced he was challenging Sen. Ed Markey, a Newton Democratic Party member told a local station that with the Senate in the balance, she and her fellow Massachusetts Democrats had hoped to focus on races in other states. She said Kennedy’s announcement was "painful.” Last week, someone told an area newspaper Kennedy’s campaign is “running around Massachusetts in a divisive campaign against Markey” (this race has been as cordial as Sunday tea) when he should be attacking President Donald Trump. Now Democratic Majority Whip Jim Clyburn wants an end to the primaries and the declaration of the establishment candidate, Joe Biden, as winner before he’s got enough delegates to secure the nomination. All that pap about abolishing the Electoral College and “every vote counts” only applies when it suits their partisan agendas.