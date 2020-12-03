Shot in the arm
I still shake my head over the recent comment that the Dow Jones Industrials went up because we are now getting a "competent" president. The market went up thanks to President Donald Trump pushing for the vaccine.
Thrifty councilors
The Eagle-Tribune should rethink its words when calling Methuen City Councilors Steve Saba and Jessica Finocchiaro "grinches." They, along with James McCarty, are the only councilors who really care about the citizens. Who in their right mind would vote for such an arrogant decorating plan? The councilors who voted in favor for this ridiculous idea should be ashamed. Where do think this money will eventually come from? The answer is the taxpayers. Mayor Neil Perry really went overboard this time.
Tough medicine
Why not make a rule that if you won't wear a mask when it's recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, then you won't be admitted to the hospital when you come down with COVID-19? You can just go hang out with all the others not wearing masks.
Fraud claims
President Donald Trump and his enablers have a four-year pattern of accusing their opponents of what they've done already. That explains his claims of election fraud: Republicans suppressed voters, closed polling locations, tried to wreck the U.S. Postal Service and more. Who's the real fraudster?
Vaccine push
When mentioning how wonderful it is to see vaccines in our near future, there is never any credit given to the person who pushed the drug companies to speed it up. Does anybody remember President Donald Trump saying we would have the vaccine by the end of the year? Thank you, President Trump.
Stabbing suspect
Police in San Jose, California, say a man arrested for a stabbing rampage at a local church had been deported three times. Well, he won't be deported again after Jan. 20. In fact, I think the word "deported" will be erased from our dictionaries by Democrats.
Big events
So all of these governors, mayors and Cardi B can host big holiday events with friends and family, but the peasants can’t? Maybe coronavirus isn’t that bad after all, otherwise practice what you preach.
How much fraud
I don't know which group is most delusional, the one pretending all votes for Joe Biden were fraudulent, or the one pretending that none were.
More study
Let’s see what other ways our elected officials can find to tie the hands of police. Facial scans should be further studied before being banned. If someone is breaking the law, they should face the consequences.
Still active
If you think Black Lives Matter has tapered its operations since the election, you haven't been paying attention. There is a whole wide world out there beyond President Donald Trump's Twitter feed.
Too many commercials
We're watching more TV due to the virus keeping us all isolated in our homes. Trying to watch regular shows or football games is frustrating due to the numerous ads that just keep coming. Most are annoying, some are offensive. I make it a point to remember the products those ads are promoting so as not to buy them.
Don't brag
With all the important news of the day, did The Eagle-Tribune really think a story about an assistant press secretary to President Donald Trump warranted the front page? The graduate of Central Catholic High School, a prestigious institution, went to work for someone who lies to the American people and undermines democracy. It's nothing to brag about.
Babysitters
The contributor of a nasty comment about Haverhill teachers getting back to work should be ashamed for suggesting that teachers don’t want to work and that college graduates could take over their jobs. The contributor appears to be looking not for a teacher but a babysitter. Teachers are essential and work hard but are not provided with personal protective equipment, as other essential workers are.
Proper purpose
The last time I checked, Christmas decorations fell under recreation. Using money from a recreation fund to pay for them seems like the responsible thing to do.