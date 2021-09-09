Dodging questions
American citizens were left behind in a country now run by terrorists, and the president repeatedly refuses to answer questions about having done so. Instead he talks about solar panels and hurricanes. Where is the press? Where are the impeachment hearings? This is the most obscene thing I’ve seen from our government. We need accountability and new leadership to rescue our people.
Promise kept
President Joe Biden pledged to get the troops out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11, and that is what he did. Blame the Afghan government and military for failing to keep the Taliban at bay; they dropped their guns and ran. Biden warned people, they should have gotten out months ago.
Unconcerned
The president and vice president are more concerned about the California recall election then they are the U.S./Mexico border or Americans stuck in Afghanistan. That shows it’s all about politics, and the people of the U.S. don’t matter to them. It’s time for them to go.
Never forget
Don't ever forget Sept. 11, 2001. It was a tragedy that unified all Americans. Don't ever forget that President Donald Trump destroyed that unity and tore it all apart during his time in office.
Local families
I read the lovely story of those selfless people getting ready to welcome refugee families to the Merrimack Valley. I, too, watched in disbelief the images of these men, women and children packed onto planes hoping to flee their country, looking to make new lives for themselves in places far away. But how about turning around the lives around of the homeless mothers and their children who already live in shelters here? I’ve worked with churches and charitable groups, and I am honored and humbled to think I’ve made a difference. But, please, let's put our at-risk families first.
Willed ignorance
When this country falls, it won't be because of terrorism, climate change, a pandemic, drugs, big money or some other external threat. It will be because of willful ignorance, lack of understanding of history and civics, and an utter disregard for facts and truth, like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
What matters
I really don’t care who is president or if they shield us from the terrible truths of the world occasionally, as long as we are oil independent, have a great economy, have jobs for those who want to work, enjoy low taxes, aren’t fighting wars, and our children and homes are safe.
Debate over race
Nothing sums up the left-wing coopting of the debate over race in America like a white woman in a gorilla mask in Los Angeles egging and heckling Black candidate Larry Elder in support of rich, white, privately schooled Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. It reminds me of last year’s mob riots, filled with angry rich white anarchist children telling minorities what their problems really are.
Arcing wires
After hearing about an inexperienced tree worker who was electrocuted, it’s important to remind people that accidental electrocutions often involve people who never touch the wire. High voltage can "arc” or “jump" to a grounded source. Tell your kids, it could save their lives.
Afghan failure
In regard to the "Billions wasted" contribution that asks who would allow the waste of $82.9 billion spent to train and equip an Afghan military, I say this, the people of Afghanistan would. We tried, they failed. That training and equipment didn't last a week without our troops. The entire operation in Afghanistan was a failure, regardless of who the president was.