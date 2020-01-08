Scientific debate
Never in the history of mankind has a scientist won a scientific debate by turning it into a political debate and branding everyone on the other side "deniers."
The next time a politician running for office promises to term-limit themselves, remember this quote: “I do support term limits and I have pledged that if I’m elected, I will only serve two terms, regardless of whether a term limits law or constitutional amendment passes or not. Twelve years is long enough to be in public service, make a contribution, and then come home and let someone else take your place.” That was from Maine Sen. Susan Collins in 1996 — 24 years and four terms ago. Collins is currently running for a fifth term.
New stores
I was so pleased to read that one of the immediate goals of Methuen Mayor Neil Perry is to try to get Trader Joe's or Wegmans to open a store in the city. My family, friends and I have been trying for years to convince Trader Joe's to move here. It's one of our favorite stores, but the closest ones are about a 45-minute drive away. There are too many of the other stores around us. Trader Joe's is unique and would bring more customers to The Loop. Please help Perry advance his goal by contacting Trader Joe's and Wegmans websites to let them know that Methuen will support them.
Councilor’s complaint
Wow, does City Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua sound like a sore loser. Maybe the incumbents who voted for him should read his whining about not being in charge. The City Council is supposed to be a team effort to help our city, not a dictatorship. Think before voting next time.
Educate yourself
Remember as we work our way through conflicts with Iran and others in the world (Russian influence operations, for example), it is the solemn duty of every American to understand and critically think about our government, including our foreign policy. To accept at face value the depictions of our actions, our adversaries’ actions and geopolitical reality from presidents, senators, members of Congress, generals or cable news pundits is a dereliction of the basic duties of citizenship. Take a night to get smart on the issues, then make up your own mind. Don't be led around by Beltway lifers who’ve never set foot in middle America.
Let Backes play
I think Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has something personal against David Backes. He had three strong games upon returning from his concussion, then was out of the lineup for no apparent reason. He’s out of the lineup more often than he plays. When he finally does skate, his play is criticized. How can he be expected to play his best when he rarely gets minutes? The Bruins are paying him big bucks to watch games. Meanwhile, they’ve not been playing well, and their lead in the division is shrinking. Let Backes play regularly and see what he can contribute. Maybe it’s Cassidy who should be out.
Nothing at stake
It’s so sad to watch the Methuen City Council elect a chairman who doesn't even own a home. It’s pretty easy to go up on taxes when you don't even pay real estate taxes yourself. Mine went up $482, how much more did Councilor James McCarty pay?
Old regime
Residents of Methuen deserve everything they get with new City Council. All five of the new councilors ran on a platform of change, and then they go elect a chairman from the old regime. One stop forward, two steps back.