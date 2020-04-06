Within our rights
Haverhill is thinking about issuing fines for 10 or more people gathering together? The city doesn’t even fine people for jaywalking, which is a far greater danger. Driving downtown totally within the speed limit, you have to slam on your brakes when someone pops out between cars. Freedom to assemble, on the other hand, is a protected constitutional right. There will never be an emergency worthy of nullifying the U.S. Constitution. If grown adults have the freedom to get an abortion, they are free to make other choices.
Elitist evolution
Over the past 40 years we’ve had a 180-degree flip in philosophy between our two major political parties. The Republican Party is no longer the party of the elite, rich and famous, and the Democrats are no longer the party of Presidents Harry Truman and John F. Kennedy. Democrats are now the establishment party. They control the media, higher education, Hollywood and high tech. The party that despised the established ruling class of the ‘60s and ‘70s have turned into everything they once despised. It went from leading a freedom loving movement to an identity based, group thinking network of elitists.
Closed for everyone
What’s wrong with people that they still aren’t adhering to social distancing mandates so that businesses have to be closed to everyone else? There’s not enough room at the pizza places at Salisbury Beach to stand six feet apart? Their choices are going to kill us all.
Half staff
The pandemic is taking a heavy toll on people around the world, including in our wonderful country. In memory of thousands of U.S. citizens who’ve died and will die due to the coronavirus, and in tribute to all of the brave hospital workers and first responders battling the pandemic, and in accordance with the powers vested in me, and with the concurrence of my wife of 53 years, I hereby will keep my U.S. flag and U.S. Navy flag at half staff for the remainder of the pandemic.
Fair question
Is there someone on Mayor Neil Perry’s payroll whose job it is to rebut criticism? A writer asked a legitimate question about the need and wisdom of supplanting existing programs with "Methuen Cares,” and the troops are out. He's doing the best he can, but he's not above questioning.
Same press corps
As a conservative Republican, I absolutely agree that Joe Biden should hold daily coronavirus press conferences, but he needs to do them the same way President Donald Trump does -- live, unscripted, without a teleprompter and in front of hostile and partisan reporters.
No briefings
Remember when President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden held daily briefings to keep Americans updated on the H1N1 flu pandemic in 2009? Neither do I.
Lean on me
As with a recent letter to the editor, we are seeing way too much venom spewed in Sound Off. My fellow citizens, this kind of hate is not good for the soul of our country, never mind yours. We need to support our fellow man, no matter what political party they’re in, not demean or ridicule. We also need to support the president and his staff, who are trying to save us from this pandemic. United we stand, divided we fall. Remember, politics is just a difference of opinion on how to get things done. In the spirit of the late Bill Withers, let's lean on each other, and not hate a brother or sister.
Cheerleaders
All of those writing to Sound Off should get a grip. Their pithy complaints about President Trump, Seth Moulton, Mark Cuban and others, along with their menial issues, are just that. Those who can’t help themselves and need to Sound Off should do so as cheerleaders for all that’s right. Or step outside and Sound Off where no one is listening, because complaining doesn’t help at all.
Reposting
I am happy to see the mayor of Methuen is keeping us informed about COVID-19. But I can't understand why some city councilors feel the need to repost the information he provides everyone in the city.