Just not true
To “Just as Predicted”: The truth is, Kevin McCarthy (a Republican) pulled five GOP nominees from the Jan. 6 Insurrection House Committee after Nancy Pelosi rejected two of them (with valid reasons).
Get your facts straight.
Keep in mind come voting time
Gas has gone from $2.33 to $3.47 since Biden has been in office. That and the cost of everything else have risen off the charts.
I hope everyone remembers this next November and we vote these liberals out of office. Any raises in salaries are being outpaced by increased costs.
Meaning of no parking
There are several no parking signs on Monument Street in Haverhill by the high school. Yet every day during and after school, cars are parked there screwing up traffic.
What does it take for people to follow the laws and people to enforce the laws to protect the public?
‘CRT teaches hatred’
The Sound Off writer who said we should constructively engage with CRT obviously doesn’t know what CRT is. CRT is Marxism applied to social relationships. In CRT, there are only two types of people in the world: oppressors and the oppressed.
CRT says that if you are white, male, heterosexual or Christian, you are by definition a privileged oppressor and must be shamed, humiliated and silenced. Everything you and your ancestors have done is disgraceful and needs to be purged from history.
CRT teaches hatred of others in the name of “equity.” Equity means equal outcomes for all, regardless of effort or merit, a concept that has failed miserably in Marxist countries around the world.
You will notice that school boards almost always deny that they teach CRT, because they know that parents understand that CRT is a destructive, hate-filled leftist ideology. But many schools teach the concepts of CRT under different names such as the 1619 Project and employ racial segregation in classrooms, student housing, and graduations.
Schools need to teach the basics – reading, writing, math (CRT teaches that math is racist) and history. CRT proponents want to erase history and just teach students that white Europeans enslaved and abused the rest of the world, despite the fact that slavery was a worldwide phenomenon and that white, Christian men led the effort to ban it.
Kids need to learn about and celebrate the historical accomplishments of every culture and learn from their mistakes so as not to repeat them.
Oh for 55-plus
I’m pleased to see that there will be additional accommodations for elderly residents needing memory care. As a 30-year homeowner in Haverhill, I’d love to retire to a 55-plus community in Haverhill.
Oops, there is no such place!