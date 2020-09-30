Shameful circus
Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee will repeat their dishonorable treatment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh when they attack Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The shameful circus will not harm her but will continue to diminish Sens. Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Richard Blumenthal, Dick Durbin, Patrick Leahy, Dianne Feinstein, Chris Coons, Amy Klobuchar, Paul Whitehouse and Mazie Hirono.
Real evidence
I want to know what real evidence people have that Joe Biden is supposedly senile? No medical experts have come forward with any such claim. Just listen to him. He’s totally cogent, except in the nasty, manipulated campaign ads aired by President Donald Trump. Why do people take Trump's claims at face value but call anything negative said about him “fake news”? Aren’t people getting sick of this?
Democrats' fiction
I'm not sure which piece of Democrat fiction is more far-fetched -- the tale about how most Americans didn't have better health insurance before the Affordable Care Act, or pretending that the U.S. Postal Service was not slow, wasteful and fraud ridden before 2016? Who do they think is voting in November, 10-year-olds? Sorry, we all remember the world before the Obama administration, and we miss it.
Hair products
Why is it legal to write off 100% of hair styling products for the president, but it's not legal to write off 100% of school supplies for teachers?
Electoral College
Perhaps the recent letter writer, an "expert" on our political system, should try listening to real news, not the pundits, or take a history lesson on why the Electoral College is important. I know he'll do neither and continue to express his own misguided opinions. Four years later, the left still doesn't understand why President Donald Trump was elected.
Crowding the street
I read the submission about basketball nets next to streets in west Methuen. It's the same one I submitted last year. I think they're placed on purpose so snow plows won’t push snow into their yards. Or maybe our town employees are too tired counting the money in their paychecks to work too hard.
Interference
So, if Russia does it, it's called "election interference." But if George Soros, the IRS, Mark Zuckerberg or the FBI do it, it's called "democracy"? Asking for a country.
Closing doors
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is going to be replaced by a woman who walked through every door that Ginsburg opened for her, so that she can promptly use her position to shut them all for others behind her.
Personal foul
I was trying so hard to watch the Patriots game but all I got was commercials, one after another, no end to them. Most are so silly and have no relation to the product. I finally had enough and changed the station. Football has been taken over by commercials.
Old goats
After watching Tuesday's debate -- or was it a "let me talk over you" oration -- I suspect we have two old goats with a total lack of respect, dysfunction of the brain and the least presidential presence. To what level we have lowered ourselves?
Straight talk
If you're not sure who you want for president, read Ed Brooks' letter in Wednesday's newspaper. He has the facts straight.
Radical half
Joe Biden keeps saying that if he's elected president, he will be the president of people who support him and people who don't. History tells a different story. When he was actually elected vice president with Barack Obama, theirs was the most politically hostile administration in history. They refused to take questions or interviews from Fox News. With Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, they removed the minority filibuster of circuit judges. Obama's famous quote from 2010 sums it up best, telling Republicans, "If you want, you can ride with us, but you've got to ride in the backseat." Biden, like Obama, will be a president for half of the country - the radical half.