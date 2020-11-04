Big numbers
A Stanford University study estimates that President Donald Trump's rallies resulted in over 30,000 COVID-19 cases and “more than 700 deaths." Yeah, he cares about Americans.
Proofreading
I read Mike Muldoon's complaint about coaches misspelling players' names and how it's a slap in the face. Well, maybe he and the rest of your staff should do a better job proofreading the newspaper.
Brady backer
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski didn't choose to leave the Patriots. They just had enough of Bill Belichick, and so have I. I've always been a diehard fan but not this year. The coach wanted so badly to win a Super Bowl without his great quarterback, he forced him to leave. He's a great coach but he lacks personality. Brady gave us 20 years of glory, and to forget that is a sin. I hope that I live long enough to see Tampa beat the Patriots with Brady at the helm. I'll be a Tampa fan until he retires.
Eyes on the road
To those who are concerned about what the police officers and construction workers are doing at the hole in the street, maybe they should pay more attention to the road. As far as the taxpayers are concerned, most of the details are paid by the utility companies.
Strict limits
For those complaining about the latest restrictions put in place in Massachusetts by Gov. Charlie Baker, maybe you should go to Canada or European countries where they have much stricter guidelines. With those strict regulations, they also have a much better handle on this deadly virus. Let's stop complaining and concentrate on staying healthy and alive.
I'm OK
If President Donald Trump wins reelection, I’ll be OK. I have a job that provides me private health insurance and a sizable 401(k), which has not gained as much as it’s lost in last four years. Compared to many people who support him, I am blessed.
Blank ballot
Shame on Gov. Charlie Baker for not voting in the most important presidential race of our time. One leads by example, and Baker failed.
Complaining
The saying goes, if you don't vote, then you can't complain. Well, that's not right. If you vote, then you can't complain. After all, you voted for him, so you can't complain about him. But if you don't vote, then you have the right to complain. You can even say, "I told you so." Why would you complain about someone you voted for?
Deep wedge
I know Joe Biden probably believes what he reads on the Teleprompter, but in reality no one and no thing has divided America more in the past 20 years -- including during the Obama and Bush administrations -- than American Democrats. Calling President George W. Bush a war criminal, telling Republicans to "shut up and get in the back seat," phony impeachments, weaponized intelligence apparatus, stoked racial divisions, inflaming pandemic fears, indoctrinating youth with anti-American propaganda -- Democrats have driven deep wedges between Americans the past two decades, all in pursuit of power.
Untenable
At what point do the undue social, economic and health burdens of the state's draconian shutdowns imposed upon the rest of us become unacceptable? I would say a few months ago, but I guess we'll find out when the lawyers sort out the mail-in ballot scams.
Follow directions
Regarding the recent comment about following the arrows, if I'm in an aisle at the market but forgot something I passed, do I have to go around again to be facing the right way, or walk backwards?
Checking up
A state COVID-19 compliance team was in Haverhill recently to visit businesses and check up on them for mask compliance. Masks are meant to be worn over the mouth and nose, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They visited once means they will visit again.