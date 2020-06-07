Crowd limits
Why are mayors issuing permits for thousands of people to gather and protest in the middle of a pandemic? Meanwhile I can't have more than 10 people to my house? Maybe the pandemic isn't as bad as the politicians claim. If it's OK to have thousands of people gather in one place, shoulder to shoulder, it should be OK to go to the polls and vote in person. Don't let the Democrats ram through their vote-by-mail fraud scheme.
Past pandemics
The shutdown is doing more harm than good. Have you spoken with any mothers who are stressed beyond belief? We survived the Asian flu, which killed 114,000 Americans in 1958-59, and the Hong Kong flu pandemic, which killed 100,000 Americans in 1968-69, and we will survive COVID-19. In the middle of the Hong Kong flu pandemic, the Woodstock music festival was held. Life went on. Some schools closed for a few days to a week — that was it. We caught the flu and moved on. We can protect the elderly and infirm in these facilities, without throwing out the baby with the bath water.
Rejected protocol
I ventured to a New Hampshire store on Wednesday and a Massachusetts store on the same day. What a difference. In Massachusetts, everyone had a mask, and the store had clear signs and a Plexiglas shield to protect customers and the employee working the register. The store in New Hampshire did not. I get "live free or die” as the state’s motto, but this is extreme. I do not think rejecting the protocol for infection control is what our forefathers meant by that.
Touchy response
Wow, the Methuen mayor lost his cool when asked a question about the police audit at Monday's City Council meeting. Why is he so touchy? Why all the secrecy? Where is the promised transparency? Residents are concerned about the goings on in the Police Department. Stop with the petty games.
Quarantine rioters
In the name of the abundance of caution that Democrats have been demanding of us all, I think it only prudent that we quarantine all these looters and rioters until about Thanksgiving. To do otherwise would be an "experiment in human sacrifice,” as the Atlantic called Atlanta reopening retail stores. Better safe than sorry, right?
Take pride
I recently moved to Methuen and every day I take a walk. My route takes me through streets in Methuen and Lawrence. I cannot understand why there is so much litter. Are residents not proud of their cities? I see cans, bottles and bags from various fast food restaurants. I see empty gallon paint cans, used face masks, liquor nips and paper goods. It certainly puts my opinion of these cities in a negative light. Can anything be done? Local organizations could call for a clean-up day. Please take pride in your surroundings.
Fireworks
It’s not even officially summer, yet this Lawrencian has already had to call the police about firecrackers. Silly me thinking they should stop the same scofflaws as last year because fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts, not mention annoying between the hours of 9 p.m. and 4 a.m.
Key question
Oh, look, the coronavirus lockdown is over. Why? It seems to be canceled because the left has found it inconvenient with their rioting schedule. Too bad there aren't people to ask Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera or Gov. Charlie Baker why "protest" crowds now get to assemble in any number in Massachusetts but law abiding churchgoers are told they'll be arrested if they dare defy the almighty state. Wait, we call those people news reporters.
Thug tourists
If Americans aren't angry enough watching radical thugs burning down our cities, remember that most of the looters and rioters are pulling down fat government checks to fund their trips to New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Boston. There's your CARES Act at work, America. Thank a Democrat.
Police buses
Where were the state police last Sunday night? The governor has more troopers at Gillette Stadium than he did in Boston at 6 p.m. Sunday. There are 240 who graduated from the state police academy. The state police’s presence last Monday was 24 hours late. Under more astute governors in the past, buses would have been waiting to move them into the city, not a parade of cruisers that itself became a target for protesters. People of the state deserve more. The governor should stop blaming others with his emotional press conferences and face the fact he let down the commonwealth big time.