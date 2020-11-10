Two campaigns
One candidate rarely campaigned and held a few rallies with a few hundred supporters, while the other candidate held many rallies with thousands and thousands of supporters. Why didn't that result in more votes for the active campaigner?
Shopping pets
What is it with all these people needing to take their dogs everywhere? They do not need to go into the stores and put them in the carts. We put purchases in the carts. Maybe the whole cart now needs to be sanitized. Most of the time the dogs are small, but that should not matter. Today I saw a dog in a cart that was about the size of the inside of the cart. I love dogs, but they were not made to go shopping.
Helping hand
Thank you to the man who helped pick up our motorcycle after we hit a rut and went down. And thank you to the other motorists who were concerned for our safety.
Move on
President Donald Trump's baseless claims are an embarrassment to himself and those who cling to them. He lost the election and should put on his big-boy pants and stop telling his self aggrandizing lies. Isn't it time to think about the country we all share?
Not over
I am appalled by the Democratic news media and The Eagle-Tribune for congratulating Joe Biden on winning the presidential election. If the shoe was on the other foot, the Democrats would be pulling their hair out. President Donald Trump's legal team is fighting this in court. Many of the military ballots have not been counted, and a retired general says he feels deeply they voted for Trump. So, all you pessimists, take a deep breath and relax. It's still not over.
Midnight plane
If you were in a D.C. airport last week and wondered why it was so crowded, those were all of the political consultants boarding planes for Georgia, where both parties will soon be dumping tens of millions of dollars for January's run-off elections to decide the balance of the U.S. Senate.
Legal votes
I’ll tell you why the candidate with the bigger crowds at rallies and better campaigning lost. He played by the rules and didn’t cheat. Count the legal votes, and I guarantee it would be a different outcome.
Sabotage
If President Donald Trump cared about this country, he would stop his no-chance lawsuits and let Joe Biden's transition team get going. Instead Trump is trying to sabotage Biden's start-up. Unfortunately his followers will have him to thank when the spreading coronavirus hits them. Also, unfortunately, so will the rest of us.
Rink bans
Massachusetts has had more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases so far in November. New Hampshire has had fewer than 1,700. Still, part of Gov. Charlie Baker's latest fiat is to ban New Hampshire youth and adult hockey players from Massachusetts rinks. Maybe we should ban Massachusetts shoppers from our stores. See how he likes that.
Catching COVID-19
Thousands of protesters for President Donald Trump and thousands of protesters for Joe Biden descended on the streets of American cities this past weekend. Next week we will hear about how only the Trump supporters caught COVID-19.
Still divided
At the end of the day Joe Biden is the president-elect in name only. He will try to unify the country, however he has no idea how deeply divided this nation truly is. Millions will never call him their president.
Relentless
Impatient Democrats should remember what their last candidate for president, Hillary Clinton, said just three months ago: "Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is." Thanks for the advice.