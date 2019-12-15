Knows the facts
William Klessens is one of the very best contributors to the editorial page of The Eagle-Tribune. He knows a fact when he sees one. God forbid we get another 61 months of this president. His unethical ways started in the private sector and continue today. Shame on all those Republicans who justifiably despised him as a candidate and stand by him now that he's in power. Let's hope that it's only the 40% of the electorate that he has successfully conned that attempts to re-elect him.
Four-footed friends
Hats off to the person who wrote about waiving fees for adopting animals at a shelter. In today's economy, paying fees for adopting an animal can mean a financial burden, especially on the elderly. I am 73 and cannot put a price on the feelings of well being and unconditional love that I've felt from having pets who “own” me. I have two suggestions for every one, of any age: 1) Consider adopting an older neutered/spayed animal from a shelter that doesn’t need training in the "finer points" of living indoors; and 2) Remember pets when you donate to a food drive. We remember to include baby and toddler items, but people don't think of pet food, kitty liter or toys. So, Santa, where do I send a check to help our four-footed friends have a Merry Christmas?
Nepotism
President Trump’s daughter works at the White House. His son-in-law works at the White House. Rudy Giuliani’s son works at the White House. William Barr’s son-in-law works at the White House, and his daughter works at the Treasury Department. Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump its getting Chinese patents and negotiating $100 million grants from the Saudis and Emirates. But, sure, let’s talk about Hunter Biden.
Legal sale
My first question when I hear about a shooting is: Was the weapon purchased legally? After the recent assault on a military facility, I asked the same question. A few days later I was astonished to read that the Saudi national could buy to a Glock handgun legally. With all the hoopla about curtailing Second Amendment rights, are these lawmakers aware of this? I would strongly suggest they eliminate this loophole instead of focusing on their current mantra.
Fast and loose
The Constitution’s standard for impeachment is "high crimes or misdemeanors." I interpret "high crimes” to mean what states deem a felony. To our knowledge President Trump has been convicted of no crime, unless his accusers have details to which the rest of us aren’t privy. I am no Trump supporter. I am also not in favor of playing fast and loose with terms specific to our Constitution and criminal law.
Unsupported
Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy III endorsed Bernie Sanders for president. Former Massachusetts Sen. John Kerry endorsed Joe Biden. If Sen. Elizabeth Warren can't even get the support of politicians from her own state, how on earth does she expect to win support elsewhere?
Voters’ voice
Haverhill’s city councilors are still unable to accept voting results. Instead of making the person with the most votes the president, they’re going to anoint people with fewer votes. I don't know who has their thumb on the scale but this self-serving, unfair injustice must end. Listen to the voice of the voters.
Poor record
Come 2020 I trust that voters of New Hampshire’s 2nd District will look very hard at what Congresswoman Annie Kuster has done for her constituents — which is not much. I am a retiree with a modest pension who saved $1,600 with the tax bill that Kuster voted against. Other than a few peripheral issues, she votes the party line time after time. We have a booming economy, low energy prices, markets at all-time highs and full employment. I am confident she will vote to impeach the president, which in my opinion is an attempt to disfranchise half her district. If you work for private enterprise and pay taxes, why in the world would you want to re-elect her?