Steroid cream
If you're going to run an article on something, at least make sure you have the latest and correct information. Betamethasone doesn't need to be injected into a horse in order for it to get into the bloodstream. Trainer Bob Baffert admitted Wednesday that his veterinarian prescribed a cream to treat dermatitis for the horse, Medina Spirit, without telling Baffert or his foreman the cream contained the steroid. My daughter has eczema, and a topical cream with steroids is a common treatment. In my opinion, the vet is more to blame for the failed drug test, although as head trainer, the buck stops with Baffert.
Masks on boats
How in the name of heaven has a contributor concluded that Democrats made the decision that masks are required on the Swan Boats? Maybe their choice to keep their risky behavior in New Hampshire is a good one for all involved.
New history
Yet again, former President Donald Trump's supporters, like the contributor of "Bad Start," try to gaslight us with alternate histories. Trump had no vaccine distribution plan; President Joe Biden had to create one from scratch. Vaccine hesitancy is overwhelmingly more common among Trump's supporters. We have virtually no influence on Israel's internal practices. In fact, Trump encouraged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hardline policies, leaving Biden to try to deal with the mess. Finally, waves of migrants were piling up on our southern border while Trump was in office. At least Biden is trying to address the root causes in their home countries. Let's stick with real facts already.
Lead by example
Republicans are working to decrease unemployment benefits and get people back to work. Yet, a very large percentage of Republicans refuse to get vaccinated. Perhaps it is time to lead by example.
Career politicians
When Americans marvel that their federal leadership is a bunch of pull-string dolls for whom the response to every problem facing the country is “spend more money," keep this in mind: The Democratic trifecta -- president, speaker of the House and leader of the Senate -- have 199 years of age, 121 collective years in Washington D.C., and almost zero years between them of private sector experience. None has ever balanced a budget. And we are surprised they do not understand basic economics?
Eyes on the road
Maybe the person driving by Methuen school buses should keep their eyes on the road instead of gawking before they hit someone. I know it’s a shocker, but this is still a free country. If people want to ruin their bodies with cigarettes, that's their choice.
New pavement
The city of Lawrence just repaved a 30-foot section of Pleasant Street that was paved before last winter. The work just done is worse than what was there previously. It's all bumpy now. What was the sense of it? Are they trying to ruin the new streets?
Better off
I can't believe someone wrote that people are crawling over glass to get former President Donald Trump back into office. I guarantee that if you asked 1,000 people of all shapes, sizes and colors, they would confirm life has been better without him. I am happy to pay extra to have him out.
Party loyalty
The Republicans who are siding with Democrats are not Republicans, they are "Republican in name only." They are disgraceful and should join the Democratic Party, which is also disgraceful.
Distortion
Finally, the Republican Party has a clear platform: The House GOP kicked Rep. Liz Chaney from her leadership post for telling the truth regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Their own members say the attack the U.S. Capitol was more like a tour. It seems obvious that their platform is about distortion.