Drawing a challenge
One finds telling studies in contrasting political behaviors between Sens. Ed Markey and Jeanne Shaheen. Markey has drawn a challenger, Joe Kennedy, looking to rekindle his family’s booze-and-scandal soaked dynasty. Kennedy knows if Markey gets another term, he is a senator for life, so he decided to mount a challenge. As a result, Markey is uncharacteristically in the news almost weekly. Shaheen, with 30 years in political office making her a lifelong pol like Markey, is running for her third, six-year term with no real challenger. Subsequently she is safely ensconced in her bunker and is only coming up long enough for endorsements and donations. She’s running out the clock on another squeaker election win.
Selective hearing
The Haverhill City Council keeps insisting that the people voted for the legalization of pot shops and they are only doing what the people requested by approving them. So, tell me, why they are not letting Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua be the president of the council, if it’s the will of the people? Sounds like they pick and choose what they consider to be the will of the people.
Voting for the union
In a party-line defeat of a pay raise for state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, three Democrats on the Executive Council claim he fails to advocate for the mission of his department, which is to support education for all children in the state, but instead he is “advocating for charter and private schools.” Democrat Debora Pignatelli said she expected the commissioner to be “a cheerleader for public schools.” Where is it written that the mission of educating children can only be accomplished through increasingly failing public schools whose corrupting unions fill Democrats’ coffers? The Executive Council vote was pure political protectionism, selling out children’s education to appease the growing, Massachusetts-style teachers unions in New Hampshire.
Back at it
I was happy to see Frank McCann let go from his farce of a job with the Methuen Department of Public Works, but I found it interesting to see he and his wife, along with Jim Jajuga, attending Brian De Pena’s campaign kickoff for mayor of Lawrence. Here we go again. These people have no shame.
Cable cuttings
It’s great that fiber-optic cable is being installed around Plaistow. However, pieces of cut cable left on lawns and in the road are not acceptable. Who hired this contractor? And why should we have to pick up their trash?
Liars lie
A lot of Democrats seem to like to call President Donald Trump a "liar" over and over, like Dorothy clicking her heels, trying to wish it into reality. Yet, they voted for the man behind the "lie of the decade" that was Obamacare, twice. President Obama's was a massive lie that every working class American taxpayer pays for every day still in 2020. It seems they don't have a problem with liars so much as they do with Republicans, making their constant branding of Trump a liar itself nothing more than a partisan lie.
Target of anger
I disagree with Rep. Fred Doucette about the anger against President Trump. He is a draft-dodger and a coward, and Americans drew the line when he disrespected Sen. John McCain twice. It was unacceptable. Trump is a disgrace to the military. Doucette should be angry at Trump.
Endorsement curse
In February 2016, Rep. Christopher Collins, from upstate New York, was the first member of Congress to endorse Donald Trump for president. He was just sentenced to over two years in prison after pleading guilty to insider trading and lying to the FBI. Also in February 2016, Duncan Hunter, of California, became the second member of Congress to endorse Trump for president. Last December he pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate campaign finance laws. He is awaiting sentencing, which could be up to five years in prison.