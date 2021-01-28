New job
It looks like Methuen’s mayor has made another political appointment without opening the job to applications from city residents, some of whom have college degrees. The mayor offered a salary higher than that of a police officer or teacher. He’s spending money like it’s his, not the taxpayer’s.
Career of turmoil
Last Sunday’s stories about Methuen police Chief Joseph Solomon outlined a career of turmoil. I admit I’d given him the benefit of doubt until these articles so eloquently explained his years of abuse of power. Why hasn’t anyone been able to act sooner? The big picture seems pretty straightforward.
Goodbye blue
Why is everyone with money leaving California for Florida, Texas or Nevada? Could it be the nightmare of living in a deep-blue state?
Make amends
Republicans who complain that impeachment is divisive must be joking. Rioting in the U.S. Capitol is divisive. Trying to toss out a free election is divisive. They need to own up to their party’s big mistake, apologize and start trying to help right the ship of state.
Member removal
How in the name of all that is honorable can the prestigious Republican Party not eject Rep. Marjorie Greene from her position as a U.S. congresswoman? She has been seen on video supporting QAnon and endorsed executing members of Congress on social media. How much of this dark minded conspiracy must we be hit with?
Last branch
There goes President Joe Biden with his commission to “study” (actually to legitimize) packing the U.S. Supreme Court with left-wing judges, removing the last branch of government in the way of the radical left. Not so moderate now that the ballots are all harvested, is he?
Baker’s record
The contributor about Gov. Charlie Baker hit the nail on the head. Not only did he ruin small businesses, he has blood on his hands when it comes to deaths in the state’s nursing homes. And the state lags almost all others in rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine. Time for Baker to step down.
Short squeeze
A bunch of independent investors recently gamed the gaming of the system by hedge fund managers, short squeezing these Wall Street robber barons with stocks such as GameStop’s. Secretary of State William Galvin, media and political elites, and the hedge fund managers themselves, were as angry as a freshly permed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hearing the plebs were getting their hair done at underground salons. Who do they think they are?
Out of state cars
There isn’t a condo, apartment or townhouse complex in Haverhill that doesn’t have several cars with out-of-state plates in the parking lot. Can someone do their jobs?
First group
It’s just plain foolish that teachers are not in the first group to get the COVID-19 vaccinations. It will get kids back in school, and parents back to a normal life.
Tesla stock
I was just reading an article about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi buying a bunch of Tesla stock in December. Now, President Joe Biden has said he’s going to change all government vehicles over to electric, and there are 645,000 of them. She should be prosecuted for insider trading if she knew about this beforehand.
Fortified city
I don’t think I’ve ever heard of a legitimate government of a free nation requiring 7,000 troops and barbed wire around its capital to keep the citizens away.