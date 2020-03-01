Feathered victims
In the story regarding 5G cellular service in Andover, no one mentions the birds that may land on the poles or on power lines. Will they be harmed by the radiation?
Cleanliness
I am grateful to the Haverhill schools for proactively using the germ-blaster sanitizing guns to clean schools over the February break.
Money grab
The police contract mess in Methuen is a perfect example of a public employee union hijacking municipal finances. The union and its representatives have no shame. They’re just grabbing for taxpayer money. And there are plenty of complicit politicians with no backbone to stand up to this nonsense.
Bad precedent
Mayor Neil Perry blew it when he signed off on the sober house settlement. He set the precedent that any single-family dwelling can be run as a boarding house with no restrictions or oversight by simply labeling it a sober house. Then he passes the blame onto others. That’s not leadership.
Nights out
Family night in Haverhill in the past was a movie at Chunky's, candlepin bowling and Skateland. Family night in Haverhill now is pot shops, drinking in bars and axe throwing. Newer is not better.
Dunkin mistake
Whoever gave the permit to Dunkin Donuts to open a store at that location in Haverhill should be prohibited from exercising his or her authority ever again. It should never have been built at that location.
Councilor’s position
It’s interesting how Methuen City Councilor Steve Saba cost the city $48,000 while trying to shut down a sober house in his brother’s neighborhood. Maybe next time he will think before he speaks.
No response
As a parent I’ve called the Haverhill superintendent's office three times recently. The first time, the superintendent was in Florida. A week later, I tried four times and finally learned she was on vacation. This past week, I called with questions about a bus issue, and again there was no response from her office. What’s going on with this school system? I’m starting to see why the confidence by so many in the School Committee, superintendent and mayor is so diminished.
Keep watch
I watched the recent Haverhill City Council meeting about the proposed upscale apartments in Bradford. I listened to the mayor talk about the traffic study he said would be done before anything moves forward. Meanwhile, I am still waiting for the traffic study for the Hunking School that was supposedly done prior to the school building. Then I was told they were doing the study while construction was going on. I hope the City Council keeps Mayor James Fiorentini’s feet to the fire before any approvals are given.
Gun lobby
Congratulations to The Eagle-Tribune for the recent editorial on gun control. America's fascination with guns is limited to a vocal minority who let the National Rifle Association steal their dues. The NRA is a lobbying arm for gun-makers, opposing reasonable legislation and duping people to believe secret government agents will take their guns. Their solution: Arm teachers, nurses and priests. Along with evangelical Christians, they form the backbone of the Republican Party.
Winter parking
Lawrence police have done a horrible job enforcing the winter parking rules. Vehicles are parking on both sides of the street every night. On Ferry Street a black Chevy plow truck has been parked in the same spot for almost a month. Good example
With the new hands-free law starting, hopefully the police set a good example for other drivers. I always see them using their phones as they drive.