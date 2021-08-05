Party guests
The editorial about former President Barack Obama having a birthday party is absurd. The governor has allowed a full house at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium, as well as movies and concerts. Yet, he complains about 700 people on 30 acres. What a double standard.
Seeking support
If supporting former President Donald Trump is a "new idea,” then New Hampshire congressional candidate Karoline Leavitt really needs to educate herself on what happened to America due to the corrupt politician from whom she’s seeking support. I guess the Jan. 6 insurrection inflamed by Trump means nothing, as long as she gets his support.
Limit power
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo typifies the American politician. Even when caught red handed mismanaging his state and abusing his employees, he refuses to give up power. This is why our founders made constraint of political power a central tenet of government and why we need term limits now more than ever.
Free lunch
Someone is complaining because the free lunch pickup is at 10 a.m.? Maybe their employer will give them time off to pick up the lunch, paid of course.
Sports setback
An underreported story from the dumpster fire that is 2021 will be just how much the Tokyo Olympics damaged women's soccer in America. People here have made Herculean efforts to grow the popularity of women's sports in general, and soccer in particular, for a long time. Now these selfish “activist athletes” have set those efforts back decades. Way to destroy the image of a sport for selfish preening before the cameras.
Noise all around
Thanks to the contributor "Loud City" from Methuen. Haverhill has the same problem of loud motorists and their ridiculous radio amplifiers passing by our homes. It is disturbing and aggravating. People should be more considerate.
Useless bumps
Lawrence is putting out speed bumps on these long streets, but they are spread so far apart that they are useless. Speed bumps are made for small parking lots so people cannot speed around. Let the police do their jobs and save the money of installing and uninstalling them.
Forgotten bridge
It’s been more than a year since they put up Jersey barriers on the Ward Hill connector leading to Interstate 495 south. I haven’t seen any work being done there. The only thing I see is weeds growing on the left lane that has been closed. Are they ever going to do the repairs there?
Worker complaints
A recent story reported that Beacon Hill staffers were surveyed to see if they are paid enough. These workers are not returning to the Statehouse at least until October. They have the best insurance, more days off than anyone, and get treated a lot better than the working men and women in the public. Let's take a survey of all workers and ask if they are paid enough. What do you think the answer will be? If the Beacon Hill staff doesn't like the pay or working conditions, they should get jobs in the real world.
Coded language
Remember when you hear a Democrat talk about "giving to the rich,” they really mean polices that take fewer taxes from working class Americans and business owners. When they say "taking from the poor,” they’re really describing commonsense resistance to creating unfunded liabilities in the form of entitlements like Obamacare that end up enriching Washington, D.C., politicians and lobbyists.
Legal costs
I’m glad to see a discussion of qualified immunity for people in power. Members of the current Methuen City Council voted to give themselves qualified immunity. Now the city is on the hook for their defenses. How much will it cost us?