Childish behavior
The author of "Decorum" is hardly one to accuse President Donald Trump's opponents of engaging in childish behavior. It was Trump and Vice President Mike Pence who continuously talked over their opponents at the debates, with their lies. It's Trump who spouts a non-stop stream of racist tropes, insults, lies and threats. It's Trump who validates armed thugs to intimidate elected officials, voters and Black rights protesters. And, it's his supporters who attend rallies without masks or social distancing, creating coronavirus super-spreader events that endanger the rest of us.
Rigged system
If you work for a living, chances are you paid more in taxes than President Donald Trump. And he's spent the last four years rigging the system even more -- for people like him.
Firefighter's wake
What happened to innocent until proven guilty? Oh, yeah, in these politically correct times, the opposite is true. The Manchester, N.H., fire chief did not allow a man who served his city with distinction by putting his life on the line every shift to have a firefighter's wake and funeral. You do not become an assistant chief by not doing your job. This was a disgrace to every firefighter who has ever served Manchester.
Job performance
The mayor of New York City refuses to crack down on crime, continues to grind his police force into the ground, and says the only way to recover Gotham's economy is through a steady stream of federal money. Do they not have recalls in New York City?
Exclusion
At what point do political and corporate leaders realize that hyper-aggressive "diversity" and "inclusion" schemes exclude large swaths of the population? Discriminating against white men does nothing to promote "fairness," "justice" or any other vague euphemistic platitudes. It only frays race relations in our communities.
Not panicking
I have to thank our very thoughtful president for not creating a panic. This has been the most chill nine months.
Poor record
The recent letter writer was exactly right: What are Joe Biden's solutions? He has been in Washington, D.C., longer than most voters have been alive. Yet, none of the big problems he claims he would solve as president were ever solved. His party and his administration had one-party rule for a few years, and none of these problems were even addressed. Instead, the Obamacare power-grab was jammed through. Why would anyone expect anything different were Biden to be elected president?
Calming influence
Why was it "news" that President Donald Trump downplayed COVID-19 in front of the media? He was trying to tamp down flames of hysteria stoked by the media to frighten Americans into voting for his opponent. That's his duty. If he hadn't been a calming influence and had not given people in the country confidence to leave their homes and open their businesses, we'd likely be entering a Democrat-made economic and emotional state of depression.
Self bailout
The blue cities and states looking to use a pandemic as pretext to bail out their pension systems and broken governments should bail themselves out. They should stop looking to the rest of us who live reasonably and within our means, who elect leaders that do the same (yes, I am writing from New Hampshire), to bail them out. It is an election year, elect better leaders.
Remove it
Sound Off should start doing with President Donald Trump's supporters what Facebook and Twitter are now doing with Trump: If it's full of lies or misinformation, remove it.
Early grades
I don't understand why we spend so much time and money ensuring that kindergarteners are online. We have enough trouble connecting our older children. Once we're assured these students are benefitting from online learning, we can devote our limited resources to the babies. Their futures are not going to be destroyed if they miss a few hours online. Somehow I get the feeling that most of the kindergarten time benefits parents looking for childcare.
Tepid endorsement
Joe Biden's campaign sure invokes President Barack Obama a lot: "We did this", "We did that." You know who doesn't talk much about what Biden did during the Obama years? Obama. He didn't even endorse Biden until after all the other Democratic candidates had dropped out of the primary and the party anointed Biden. And when Obama does talk, like most Biden supporters, he has far more to say about President Donald Trump. That should tell us something.