Tesla stock
I was just reading an article about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi buying a bunch of Tesla stock in December. Now, President Joe Biden has said he's going to change all government vehicles over to electric, and there are 645,000 of them. She should be prosecuted for insider trading if she knew about this beforehand.
Fortified city
I don't think I've ever heard of a legitimate government of a free nation requiring 7,000 troops and barbed wire around its capital to keep the citizens away.
So ordered
During the 2020 campaign, Joe Biden said there are "things you can't do by executive order unless you're a dictator." Even so, during the first 10 days of his presidency, he proceeded to sign 24 executive orders, many of them unpopular and controversial, and far more than presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton did in the same period, combined.
Carbon footprint
Sen. John Kerry, environmental czar, flew into Washington, D.C., on his private jet. How ironic -- a private jet emits many more times the carbon, per individual, than a commercial flight. He and his wife also own multiple homes and a yacht -- creating a large carbon footprint.
Precedent
In four years in office, President Donald Trump issued 220 executive orders, about one a week. His predecessor issued 276 executive orders, in double the amount of time spent in the White House, while President George W. Bush issued 290. We should all stop pretending these are something President Joe Biden just invented.
Long saga
The most fascinating part of the Methuen police saga is how long it took. Chief Joseph Solomon has been running wild through through three or four different mayoral administrations. Why did it take so long and why was it so hard to get rid of a chief that no one wanted? Lawsuits, arbitration, the civil service board, friends and relatives, political paybacks -- all got in the way of getting rid of a chief whose goal was to take care of himself.
Climate schemes
Massachusetts cannot pay its bills and has a small nation's GDP worth of unfunded pension liability. It just racked up millions of dollars in MBTA overtime debt for people to run trains that no one is riding. It's looking at schemes to tax residents of other states just like drug addicts look for change in the couch cushions. Yet, lawmakers passed a bill to "put the state on a path to attaining a net-zero greenhouse gas emission limit by 2050 in part by setting new statewide limits every five years to help the state reach the goal." I wouldn't mind so much but you know it won't be long before President Joe Biden looks to bail out states like Massachusetts and asks the rest of us to pay for it.
Free for all
I cannot understand why we have people parking wherever they feel -- in handicapped spots, in crosswalks, right in front of no parking signs and places where there clearly is not parking. What is going on in Haverhill?
Another plan
I’ve read letter after letter about how Gov. Charlie Baker is to blame for our economic devastation. Not one person offers what alternative measures would have been more successful. Would staying completely open for business been a better plan while we watched body bags loaded into refrigerator trucks? What would you have done to prevent COVID-19 illness and deaths in Massachusetts?