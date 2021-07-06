Anonymous leaks
I didn't like anonymous leakers under President Donald Trump, and I don't like them now in Vice President Kamala Harris' office. Only, this time, the rest of the legacy media seems to have joined me in its disdain. They reprinted and rebroadcast unsourced allegations against Trump with gleeful abandon, early and often. I agree with critics, left and right, calling these people cowards. It just goes to show that the swamp of permanent political creatures in Washington, D.C., really run the government, regardless of who the temporary members of the executive branch are.
Pot store check
In answer to the recent contribution about the Haverhill pot shop, the owner never said she wouldn't pay fees assessed by the city. As a matter of fact, she said she would put the money in escrow to be held until she was assessed for the money that the city "claimed" it spent as a result of her business. Politics are as rotten as an oversized check made out to the city — when the money actually goes to the state first.
Columnist’s agenda
Ramesh Ponnuru and the right-wing think tank he works for appear to have a vendetta. First, it was his column denying that systemic racism exists. Then he criticizes our military leadership for trying to educate officers and service members on the issue in order to eliminate it from the ranks, which are known to harbor large numbers of white supremacists. One wonders what the American Enterprise Institute and its backers stand to gain?
Not diverse
Last summer Mayor James Fiorentini promised to diversify Haberhill’s government. Since then he's named a fire chief, deputy police chief and interim police chief — all straight, white, politically connected men. The latest was his ruse of a nationwide search for a police chief that resulted in the same.
Teachers cabal
Most parents oppose teaching children critical race theory, a tenet of which holds that if you are white in America, you are privileged, and if you are not, you are oppressed. The National Education Association, the largest teachers union in the country, has decided those parents need to be marginalized and their wishes regarding their own children overruled. This same dynamic played out when the NEA opposed reopening schools after COVID-19. The NEA is no longer an association of educators with the interests of teachers or students at heart, it is a political cabal full of far-left Democrats and should be stripped of any input into American schools.
Speedway
Lowell Street, from the center of town to the rotary, is used as a speedway at night. It’s been getting worse with the nice weather. Maybe some speed traps should be set, or it should be monitored more closely by the police.
Vaccination rule
Are Methuen’s schools set for in-house learning in September? Will children who qualify be required to have COVID-19 shots? They were for the influenza vaccine, just as they were for school children throughout the state. I think all educators and students need to be vaccinated.
Shameful drawing
It is so very shameful and a mockery to the people who’ve lost loved ones to COVID-19 for the state to sponsor a $1 million drawing for those who’ve been vaccinated.
Biden’s frustration
Times have gotten tough on the Biden administration and its attempt to cram billions of dollars more in unnecessary federal spending into Democratic pet projects. They’ve tried a bait-and-switch on a handful of moderate Republicans willing to deal with them. They’ve tried pressuring moderate Democrats to dissolve the filibuster. Still, the centrists insist upon stubbornly representing the interests of their constituents and their country. President Joe Biden and his friends in The Squad are beside themselves.
Throwing insults
Former President Donald Trump has shown that what really counts for today’s GOP is how many vile insults you can throw at those who disagree. Arguing actual policy positions is for suckers. You would have to actually think about your position and its effect on citizens and the country to do that.
Ratings sink
I heard a pundit call CNN the "Planet Fitness Network" this week, upon hearing the news its ratings had dropped more than 50% from this time last year. This is because the only people watching CNN now are captive audiences in airports and gyms. No one is choosing to watch their biased coverage titled against the center-right majority of America.