Methuen pays
I”m glad to see the public works employee settle his case against Methuen. When will the taxpayers realize the whole government in the city is corrupt? How much will they have to pay when the female firefighter wins her case, not to mention everyone else who was passed over on promotions and appointments?
A gentleman
I applaud Don Riccio, running for mayor of Methuen, for his candor and his being a gentleman. He is a breath of fresh air.
Work experience
I watched the Methuen mayoral debate on TV last week when Neil Perry was asked if he’d voted in town elections. He replied not recently. Asked if his family is involved in any city positions, he stated his daughter was a dispatcher for Methuen police but no longer works there. As he replied, his face became red, but why? Is it because he was not being forthcoming? All he spoke about was how many years he’s worked at Raytheon. I’ve worked at the Internal Revenue for 42 years and as a manager, but does it qualify me to be mayor? The truth is Jennifer Kannan has the experience and integrity to run this wonderful city.
Strong-arm tactics
People here watch the nightly news to see corruption in Washington, but all they have to do is look at the city of Methuen. A person doing a supervisory job in the Department of Public Works doesn’t get an earned raise because his stepson has the backbone to stand up to the mayor. Then the mayor has the DPW employee “taken for a ride” where he’s told to change his stepson’s tune or he’ll lose his upcoming election bid. Then someone’s wife tells him that if he changes his mind, it could mean $20,000 to his election bid. Really? Isn’t it against the law to bribe a city employee and city official?
Old network
If you go by the signs, I’d guess it's going to be Jennifer Kannan in the mayor's chair. So, prepare for the same, old-boy (or girl) running the city of Methuen. I can't wait to see what my next property tax bill will look like. Seems to me that people are afraid to put some new blood into City Hall.
Pot distraction
Now that Haverhill has approved all of these pot shops, the City Council has to discuss regulating their advertising. If they didn’t have these shops, they wouldn’t have to spend the time doing so. Maybe then the council could concentrate on the violence and crime going on in the city.
Running again
Autumn must be getting close. The Shaun Toohey signs are spitting out their messages again. There’s an elected office he simply must have, again. I didn’t even notice which one. It’s an almost yearly event. It doesn’t even matter which job is available, we can be sure he will run.
Hands off
I don’t think Sound Off should be used as a political ad for those running for mayor of Methuen, or for any political office, for that matter. I think it’s just a way for candidates and their crews trying to make it seem like they’re regular folks and not politicians. I say leave Sound Off alone.
Haverhill’s mess
Recently Haverhill schools did not rehire dozens of teachers, and now administrators who’d been there many years aren’t coming back. They’re leaving because they were disrespected and can get more pay elsewhere. It seems to be a theme that’s been going on for years. Mayor Fiorentini should figure out a way to fix this mess.