Rethink priorities
The Winnekenni Foundation for years has planted extravagant flower beds that are beautiful, while the building has been neglected and is now full of mold. Maybe they need to rethink their priorities and spending.
Casting change
Maybe now those in charge of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team will spend more time finding players and a coach who want to win, instead of a coach who plays to protect a scoreless tie and players who spend an exorbitant amount of time protesting everything.
School choice
It's amazing how dogmatic Democrats defend public school monopolies, even as the unions running them try to cram mask mandates and racial indoctrination down our children's throats, while building war chests to sue parents who dare stick up for their kids. In the meantime, many American cities, home to mostly minority populations, have thousands of children on waitlists begging for the school choice that Democrats deny them.
Hyde Amendment
Roe v. Wade will likely be overturned in the next few years, as it was clearly a bad legal precedent. Until then, the Hyde Amendment blocks federal dollars, including Medicaid, from being used to fund abortion mills. I was happy to see New Hampshire Republicans take the lead on that issue by rolling back the flaunting of the Hyde Amendment by other states and codifying the ban at the state level.
Drink up
I agree that paper straws are better for the environment. We all do. But have you tried using a paper straw? It's like using a wet, rolled up newspaper to drink a milkshake. Yuck.
U.S. medals
The contributor of “Can-Miss TV" is upset because other countries have superb athletes and Americans aren't winning all of the gold medals at the Olympics. How petty. As one of dozens of countries represented, we certainly seem to be winning our share. The contributor is also incensed about athletes disrespecting our country and flag. I've been watching a lot of the Olympics and have not noticed or heard of a single American being disrespectful. I’ve seen lots of good sportsmanship. This sounds like fabricated outrage.
Party guests
The editorial about former President Barack Obama having a birthday party is absurd. The governor has allowed a full house at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium, as well as movies and concerts. Yet, he complains about 700 people on 30 acres. What a double standard.
Seeking support
If supporting former President Donald Trump is a "new idea,” then New Hampshire congressional candidate Karoline Leavitt really needs to educate herself on what happened to America due to the corrupt politician from whom she’s seeking support. I guess the Jan. 6 insurrection inflamed by Trump means nothing, as long as she gets his support.
Eviction ban
Remember when former President Barack Obama said he didn't have the constitutional power to change immigration law? Then he came back a few months later and changed immigration law. Similarly, his former vice president, now in over his head as president, publicly and correctly states he does not have the power to tell all landlords in America to stop eviction proceedings against past-due tenants, that Congress must act. (The U.S. Supreme Court said the same thing.) But Congress is too busy suppressing free speech and jamming the Green New Deal into law, so President Joe Biden ignored the Constitution and had the unelected bureaucrats of the Centers for Disease Control reinstate the moratorium anyway.
Limit power
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo typifies the American politician. Even when caught red handed mismanaging his state and abusing his employees, he refuses to give up power. This is why our founders made constraint of political power a central tenet of government and why we need term limits now more than ever.