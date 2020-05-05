Food delivery
Milk is dumped, eggs are smashed, vegetables rot in the fields, and food that would have been delivered to restaurants, schools and large cafeterias is not going to food banks. It’s a complete failure of this administration’s Department of Agriculture and another example of the inept Trump administration.
Time wasted
Securing the nation’s food supply and food production should have been on President Trump’s to-do list in February. Valuable time has been squandered. Safety measures should have been implemented many weeks ago to protect food production workers, not just by the administration but also by the large food producing companies.
Replace trees
It's been said that the easiest way to develop a slum is to cut all the trees in a neighborhood. Are there any plans to replace the trees now being cut down in Lawrence with trees more appropriate in size to urban areas? Please consider doing so. It’s important.
Hot air
How about telling the cell phone addicts to leave their phones at home instead of bringing them to the markets so that we don’t have to inhale all of their hot-air germs. Maybe this virus wouldn’t be so deadly if these people kept their mouths closed in public places.
Combat pay
Police and firefighters during this dreadful period should absolutely get “combat pay,” similar to what service members receive in combat overseas. There’s no doubt about it. The overall cost of training and fielding a police officer is roughly $30,000 a year, while the cost of each solider is nearly $46,000 a year. Remember, what the police and firefighters are fighting, they cannot see.
Distorted facts
I’ve come to the sad conclusion that the rapid discharge of distorted facts and crooked finger pointing by President Donald Trump cannot come to end. The hatred, disdain and untruths will continue as long as he is in office. The only way to get it stopped is for the citizens of the U.S. to vote him out of office in November.
Time to go
If the allegations brought up by the Methuen City Council regarding our Police Department are accurate, it’s time for the chief to retire and move on. This department is out of control. It is time for new management and an end to the continued controversy.
Healthy dictator
The president of the United States tweeted that he's glad to see North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is alive and well. Our president is happy that a dictator is doing well so that he can keep oppressing his people? Yeah, sounds about right.
Piling up
The east end of Methuen, which is trashed with nip bottles and all sorts of garbage, now has masks, gloves and sanitizing wipes added to the pile. Please be respectful. Bring a bag in your car, and dispose of your trash the correct way.
Against him
I'm a 69-year-old Republican, but facts are facts. If President Trump’s supporters read the facts, they would no longer wonder why so many people are against him. This whole coronavirus debacle could have been much less of a death trap for so many Americans. I'm voting blue in 2020.
Uncommon sense
The Methuen City Council balks at fixing the city’s crumbling information technology system, yet it votes to support a huge pay increase for its private counsel and wastes time on nonsense provisions to grandstand. Shame on this council. I thought we were voting for new leaders. All but one seem to lack common sense.
Extended shutdown
Here's a question the media will never ask Gov. Charlie Baker: If masks are so important that you have to make it mandatory for them to be worn in May, why wasn’t wearing them mandatory in April? Or is he, like Democrats, looking for any excuse to extend the shutdown and undermine President Trump?