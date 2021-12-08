Be sure to bonus custodians
Concerning that bonus that just passed in the Statehouse for essential employees: Will that be going to custodians and janitors who work in public and private businesses? They kept everything clean and sanitized throughout the pandemic.
Do something about FD
Methuen City Council, the taxpayers are watching. Are you really going to sit back and do nothing about this Fire Department situation? Now that it’s your friends on the line, it’s time to figure out who stands for the taxpayer and who is still for friends and family politics.
Honor those killed at school
Call or write your congressman to support a wall in D.C. that would show us the names of every child and teacher who has been murdered at school. These victims deserve to be honored and remembered. This is not about gun rights. It’s about humanity. Please!
All in the details
It appears that the Methuen Festival of Trees is the only well-attended event in Methuen that seems to be exempt from having a police detail. I have attended the annual event for years and have never once seen a police detail there.
Talking down to us
Did anyone else watch Methuen City Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro attempt to give a math lesson during Monday’s meeting? I really believe she thinks the people she represents are actual idiots. So insulting!
Get the vaccine
What in the name of heaven is wrong with this country? We have an answer to the COVID pandemic, but refuse to use it because we don’t want to be told what to do? Are we insane? Would we have turned down lifeboats on the sinking Titanic? We could reduce hospitalization by half and let our hospitals do what they were created to do. Nurses are refusing the vaccine because they won’t be forced to take it? Would they sneeze in their patients’ faces because the hospital management told them they had to cover their mouths? We are going to reap what we sow here.
Thank you for kindness
Thank you to the gentleman who, unknown to me, paid for my merchandise at Target. I forgot my security number for my credit card and I was so upset trying to remember that I did not have a chance to say thank you. I will pay it forward!
Don’t patronize
Funny watching liberal Democrats still try to talk down to Americans. “You just don’t understand what critical race theory is ... and we’re not teaching it anyway.” “Inflation is actually good for the economy! And more government spending will make it go away, trust me!” “The economy is actually doing very well, we Democrats just aren’t doing a good enough job of explaining it to the rubes actually working in it!” The last thing America needs is a bunch of career politicians and their beltway staffers explaining to us out here in the real world “how it really works.”