Good luck
Good luck to Mayor-elect Neil Perry as he prepares to take office in Methuen. I hope that the incoming City Council acts more professionally and cooperatively than the last one did, so that the business of Methuen can be done and we can move forward. Please keep politics off the council floor. Serve the residents.
Working every day
I agree 100% with Tim McCarthy’s letter concerning the Veterans Home in New Hampshire. Those workers should be ashamed of themselves. What about all the first responders, hospital staff and utility workers? They’re there for them faithfully every day. Get another job if you don’t like it.
Riddler
Here's a riddle: Who compulsively lies, belittles others, is egotistical, never says he’s sorry, swears habitually, blames others when something goes wrong, abandons lifelong friends, manipulates, has no solid religious belief, is unethical, is obese, likes junk food, doesn't read much, and admires dictators? If you said Joe Biden, you guessed wrong. If you said Vladimir Putin, you’re still wrong.
Love it or not
When President Trump was elected, conservatives whined about how the Democrats lost and needed to suck it up. Now marijuana is legal in Massachusetts, and suddenly we need to "hear from both sides." Either you love our democracy or you don’t. Local Republicans have all too eagerly revealed their inconsistent ways.
Solid netminder
An interesting statistic was mentioned during the broadcast of the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day: Of all goaltenders playing a minimum of 200 games in the last 10 years, Tuukka Rask had the best goals-against average for the decade, at 2.29 per game. That’s an amazing statistic of consistency and yet more evidence of what a gem the current Boston Bruins have between the pipes.
Calendar error
Here we go again. Everyone, including people delivering the news on television and radio, is referring to the beginning of the new decade or the end of the decade. They’re wrong. There was never a year zero, and thus the new year, 2020, is the final year of this decade. Jan. 1, 2021, will begin a new decade. The same error was made at the end of the millennium. Another example of the dumbing down of this country.
Quick response
On New Year's Eve, after a night of icy rain, our dead-end street was a mess. I called the Methuen Department of Public Works to ask them to plow it. The woman in the office was very friendly and professional, and plows came four times to clean up the street. I want to publicly thank the DPW for its quick response.
Costly cameras
Why on Earth does it cost $35,000 to install a police surveillance camera? With the number of low-cost cameras available everywhere, you’d think Haverhill could do better. Not that I’m a proponent of these cameras, but if it somehow costs $10,000 to hang the Christmas bell in the same location it’s always been, this sounds like another hack-fest where most of the cost goes to engineering “studies” and union handshake deals.
Ready solution
A headline in Thursday’s Eagle-Tribune reads: "Mayors, police plan ways to fight gangs: Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen leaders hold anti-crime summit.” Let me save the assembled pols some time and us taxpayers a lot of money, here’s your plan: Cooperate with federal law enforcement in enforcing immigration laws. Sanctuary policies attract violent criminal aliens, endanger working class aliens and are beacons to international gangs looking for launch pads for their franchises. It’s the sanctuary policies, stupid.
Selective comparison
A Sound Off contributor finds one passage from President Trump’s inaugural speech that was probably written for him, as the rest of his speech was, as a basis for comparison with the hundreds of inspirational speeches given by President Kennedy or Reagan or Obama. Here I am talking to a brick wall again.