Calling card
Unless you are OK with me showing up at your place and urinating on your lawn, walk your dog in the street and keep if off of my lawn. Thank you.
Royal refugees
I don't have any problem accepting actual refugees into our country. But do we really need to allow Prince Harry and his starlet wife into the country?
No smoking
Aren’t Methuen's school properties smoke-free zones? Doesn't that include bus drivers?
Gas lines
I have relatives down south who waited three hours to get gas. I’m sure they would crawl on their knees to get former President Donald Trump back into office.
Not stimulated
Hey, federal government, thanks for my stimulus check. It should just about cover all the inflation caused by these stimulus checks.
Big city
What is wrong with the people in charge of Haverhill? Who are these developers who plan to build high-rises along our riverfront, which don't respect the culture or historic value of our city? It's bad enough what urban renewal did to this city decades ago, robbing us of a beautiful old City Hall and library. Now, they're turning Haverhill into some big city metropolis. Look at Newburyport and others that have preserved what our forefathers left for us.
Council perks
Methuen is the only city in Massachusetts where city councilors are treated like royalty -- parking spots reserved for them at City Hall, private way signs on their streets, and paperwork delivered to their homes by police officers. I appreciate the few who are trying to fix this.
Forward focused
Many don’t understand the reason Rep. Liz Cheney was removed from GOP leadership the House of Representatives. It has less to do with Jan. 6 than it does positioning the party for the future. The No. 1 priority of Republicans is to oppose President Joe Biden's agenda. Cheney’s priority seemed to be talking about the past, over and over again. She was a distraction from moving forward.
Nightly fireworks
Summer's back and so are the nightly fireworks and bombs going off in the Mt. Vernon and Brookfield Street area of South Lawrence. Citations and fines work. Here's hoping the police do their job.
Same service
My salary didn’t go up because the company raised the price of its product. Why would a server expect to be paid more for the same service they still provide? Tips are based on a percentage of the price of the bill, not a dollar amount maybe that should change? The commenter is right, maybe some of us patrons should eat more at home. But then more people than just the servers would lose. Restaurant owners raised the price, maybe they should share in the tip increase by giving their employees a raise.
Grievances
Now that GOP seems to stand for "Grievance Only Party" maybe the time has come for a new Republican Party that is actually dedicated to truth, problem solving, finding common ground and responsible governance. What's on offer now is nothing but cynicism, obstruction, a cult of personality and very dangerous, anti-democracy lies.
Virtue signaling
We don't even call it mask-wearing in New Hampshire anymore, we call it Democratic virtue signaling. Masks absolutely are political, as they always have been. The Centers for Disease Control and President Joe Biden can't even agree on what they do from week to week. Maybe when Massachusetts loses another seat in Congress, people there will wake up. Until then, Americans with other options will spend our time and money with our families in saner, less politicized environments.
Picking up the tab
The person who is willing to pay more to have former President Donald Trump out of office can pay more for the 74 million people who voted for him. As for me, I’m sick and tired of paying more for gas, food and other items that went up over the last four months.