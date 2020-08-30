Civil liberties
There goes the state taking our basic civil liberties again, this time by cracking down on bars masquerading as restaurants. Your commonsense neighbor to the north, meanwhile, is at 100% dining capacity. Wake up, residents of Massachusetts, you're entering a communist state.
Stars and bars
The recent editorial against symbols, particularly in this case the Confederate flag, sounds like virtue signaling. When you watched "Dukes of Hazard" as a kid, or watched Ronnie Van Zant sing "Free Bird" with the flag hanging in the background, were you appalled? I was ignorant then, you say. No, just overly sensitive now.
Dirty war
What happened to Mayor Neil Perry's war on trash in Methuen? In more than 60 years of living in this city, I have never seen it as dirty and unkept. The trash, weeds and general neglect of public spaces are terrible.
Defund NBA
I hope the American people wake up and start defunding professional sports teams, especially the NBA. The NBA can find a new home in communist China, where I’m sure they really like President Xi Jinping's brand of social justice.
RNC speakers
On the day the Republican convention was set to begin, we learned that Jerry Falwell Jr., President Donald Trump’s most prominent evangelical Christian supporter, resigned from his leadership position at Liberty University because of allegations of sexual impropriety involving himself, his wife and their 29-year old pool attendant. And that came just days after Trump’s former campaign manager and chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was arrested for wire fraud and money laundering in a scheme to steal $1 million from gullible donors who gave money to help pay for Trump’s border wall -- you know, the one Mexico is paying for. I hope the convention planners had enough time to get replacement speakers.
Any other name
I see a new group called "Republican Voters Against Trump" has come out in support of endless war, one-sided trade deals that kill American jobs and swing-vote Supreme Court justices. A more accurate name for the group would be "Democrats" or "former Republicans." From a veteran who spent time overseas thanks to these folks: Don't let the door hit you on the way out.
Forfeited
I don't know about you but when I was growing up and playing sports, if you couldn't field enough players to form a team, you forfeited the game. You didn't reschedule at your convenience. What's wrong with today's professional sport teams?
Vote by mail
Am I supposed to buy the Republican's "voter fraud" narrative? I'll tell you what, for once I will do exactly as President Donald Trump does. I'll vote by mail, which he has done in the last three elections. Good enough for Trump, good enough for me.
Job to do
As if it isn't bad enough being chastised about racism by American corporations while angry rich white children burn down our cities, now it's pro sports postponing their games, one of the few live entertainment options available to Americans quarantined because of COVID-19 and Democrats. Give us a break. Just do your jobs, play your games, and let the politicians have the political debates without polluting our entire popular culture.
Drug activity
Drug meetings and activity on Tower Hill -- we are reporting it all, including license plate numbers and video from our cameras, to police. They are watching and so are we.
Cut-through
Haverhill police could make a lot of money for the city if they stopped all of the people using the Bradford Walgreen's driveway as a short-cut to avoid the traffic lights in Central Square. I counted five today while I was at the store for 3 minutes.
Vigilante group
A group of non-residents descended upon Kenosha, Wisconsin, to riot and burn the city in response to a man with a warrant out against him being shot while resisting arrest. Members of this group were carrying firearms. Another group showed up, carrying firearms as well, to defend businesses in the absence of police response. The groups clashed, exchanged fire, and two people died. In reporting this, CNN called the first group “protesters” and the other group “armed vigilantes." Who gets called "vigilante" is solely based upon the politics of the respective sides.
Success or failure
The Democratic convention featured a parade of minorities (some of them millionaires) telling us how they couldn’t make it in this country because the system is rigged and racist. The Republican convention featured a parade of minorities (some newly immigrated) telling us their success stories and how those couldn’t have happened anywhere else. The choices couldn't be clearer.
History's destroyers
I cannot understand how these destroyers of history are acceptable. No matter today’s changing opinions, Hannah Duston is part of our Haverhill history. Hers is a story of a woman‘s endurance. It seems all of American history should be hidden and taken away today. Can cameras be installed to see who these haters are in Haverhill?