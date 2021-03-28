N.H. ranking
While gas prices spike under the Democrats' federal government, and blue state residents flee their burning cities, New Hampshire with its 100% Republican state government just placed first in the Fraser Institute's Economic Freedom of North America 2020 list. The study includes measures of government spending, taxes, labor market freedom, legal systems, property rights and monetary policy. This is why New Hampshire is gaining so many new residents. Please respect our state and don't try to change it into the mess you just left.
Undeserved
Mitt Romney is receiving an award for courage. You’ve got to be kidding, this must be a joke. The only award he deserves is the "RINO" award.
Public unions
The editor of The Eagle-Tribune seems disturbed about the state police union suing for overtime pay. President Franklin D. Roosevelt supported private unions but warned there should not be public unions, such as those for police and teachers. Their bad behavior should not be a surprise; Roosevelt was right.
Stop building
Rain barrels? Are you kidding? What we need is to stop building in Haverhill. We are way over-populated, as it is. That will conserve water.
Trail cleaning
Shame on Salem, N.H., for the condition of its trail. It's like walking through a dump. It's disgusting and not fit to walk on. It's time for the Department of Public Works to clean it up and get with the program
Radios blasting
I heard that Shrewsbury is handing out fines to drivers of cars with radios blasting. Maybe Lawrence can take a lesson.
Non-military
Fox News is trying to stoke a scandal because Vice President Kamala Harris doesn’t salute members of the military. But the people at Fox surely know that since she not in the chain of command, she should not be saluting. As usual, they stir discord and hate for clicks and ratings.
Don't read it
I have a question for the contributor concerned that Sound Off is too Republican or conservative: Why read it? Is someone forcing them to read it? Maybe they can read or watch CNN, MSNBC or the Boston Globe instead.
Helping hand
It was nice to see that my chiropractor, Dr. Dave Arsenault, took care of Henry the Dog, who seemed like he was failing in health. Dr. Dave is the greatest in my book. Thanks for helping that little puppy.
U.S. capital
The people of Washington, D.C., vote in all of our elections, but if they want a vote in the Senate or House of Representatives, just make Washington part of the state of Virginia again. If that's the case, when the District no longer fills its constitutional purpose, there is no reason to keep the buildings where members of our federal government sit. I say put those in Nogales, Arizona, where members of Congress and the president can see firsthand the difference between a "crisis" and a "challenge" as thousands of non-citizens stream across their lawns every day.
Exemplary school
What an excellent job Sacred Heart School in Haverhill has done to keep children in school full-time this entire school year. Their staff isn't paid as well as public school teachers, nor do they have the funds that public schools do, yet they were able to not have a single case of COVID-19 transmission. Maybe the local teachers unions can learn a lesson from them on how to be "safe" and still stay open.