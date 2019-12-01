North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning turning to all snow in the afternoon. High near 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 27F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.