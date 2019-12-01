Can’t see you
Now that we're back on Eastern Time, dog walkers should remember to wear light-colored, reflective clothing, or use a flashlight when they’re out after dark. They should do it for their own safety.
Close the lid
We have a new trash pick-up company in the city of Lawrence. Can someone please tell the workers to close the covers on the big blue bins? When these bins fill up with rain water or snow, they are too heavy to empty.
Law and order
The next mayor of Lawrence should campaign on a platform of getting rid of the sanctuary city policy and destroying gangs in the city. He or she would win in a landslide.
Leaf collection
Methuen stops picking up yard waste way too early. Then again, it’s easier to just put it in with the regular trash.
No credit
To the recent comment titled “Independence,” it is not one of President Trump’s great accomplishments that made us energy independent. That began under President Clinton and continued through the Obama administration. When President Barack Obama signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2015 (also known as the Iran nuclear deal), along with other countries, Iran was allowed to trade oil on the open market. Gas prices fell. Trump pulled out of the agreement for no reason and sanctioned other countries buying Iran’s oil. Had he left well enough alone, we would be paying less than $2 a gallon for gas — and the price of goods and services would have dropped. I believe in giving credit where credit is due, but in this case Trump deserves none.
Early to rise
Just because it’s a new idea does not mean it is a good one. Such is the case for the Andover School Committee as it considers changing start times and bus schedules. The member who pressed for this change may be shortsighted for three reasons: Everywhere this has been tried, students tardy at 7:30 a.m. generally were also tardy an hour later. During the fall, high school field hockey plays the varsity game first and the junior varsity game second. With the sun setting sooner, a JV game without lights would be significantly shortened, and in some cases cancelled. Finally, students who work after school will lose both time and money. Ben Franklin had some sage advice about being early to bed, early to rise.
Tobacco ban
The tobacco ban is scary. Not only will there be fines of up to $5,000 but police now may seize both untaxed e-cigarettes and the car, boat or airplane in which they are carried. So, it's “my body, my choice” to abort your fetus, but I can't choose to put smoke into my body? How come the state gives out needles so people can inject themselves with killer drugs, or allows people to buy marijuana, but people can't smoke in the form of their choosing? How many other things in our lives will the state seize? Doesn’t anyone even remember the Stamp Act, which punished people for not having a tax-stamp on an item?
Loyalty to country
Diplomats serve at the pleasure of the president. But they take an oath to defend the Constitution. It is performing the latter that can put their careers, reputations and even lives at risk — especially when the enemy is their own boss. Businesses might demand unquestioning loyalty of employees, but the government is not a business, and its values cannot be bought, sold or threatened away. There can be nothing but admiration for those who would risk everything for the sake of their country and only contempt for those who would attempt to diminish or demean their service.