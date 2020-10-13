Historic article
The New England Journal of Medicine said the Trump administration has responded so poorly to the coronavirus pandemic that it has taken a crisis and turned it into a tragedy. This was only one of four articles in its history signed by all of the editors.
Counterpoint
Several Democrats stated that the president did not say that those in the military were "losers and suckers." Of course, you would never hear that in the media.
City's error
Once again Haverhill messed up by sending out a notice with mail-in ballots citing Sept. 1 as the deadline. I wonder how many people threw away ballots thinking they were too late? The city's response: Oh, it was an error. Well, someone should be held responsible.
Barrett's opponents
Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an originalist jurist. She upholds the Constitution and does not pervert it to bend toward the legislative aims of Congress. Thus she and the Constitution are diametrically opposed to a modern Democratic platform that would destroy the Electoral College, which protects individualist rural areas from government-dependent urban mobs; the First Amendment, which protects our free speech in print and and electronic media; and the Second Amendment, which protects the rights of citizens to own and bear arms. Democrats oppose all of those things, so they must oppose the Constitution and any Supreme Court nominees who would uphold it.
When in N.H.
Refugees from broken down, corrupt, Democratic cities coming to places like New Hampshire, Texas and North Carolina are welcome. They should enjoy our freedoms and help us support them by not brining broken down, corrupt Democratic voting habits with them.
Lockdown policies
My gym is in Salem, N.H., and it is surviving the pandemic thanks to Gov. Chris Sununu's commonsense reopening plan. As detailed in The Eagle-Tribune this week, Yang's Fitness -- 14 miles south of my gym, but in Massachusetts, politically on another planet -- is closing forever due to the draconian, punitive lockdown politics of blue state America. Those policies have not demonstrably saved lives, but there is empirical data now showing how many lives they've ruined.
Russia's pick
Our intelligence agencies say Russian intelligence services are working tirelessly to perpetuate the Trump presidency. Americans should ask themselves what could possibly justify voting for an election result that would be celebrated in the Kremlin?
True concern
While our Pied Piper president leads his followers toward the COVID-19 river with his irresponsible rallies, he is showing his true concern is not for their safety but for his own reelection. These followers need to expand their knowledge by watching stations other than Fox News.
What you believe
When I was in the Army, rumors were always flying about our next move or jumping into enemy territory. My platoon leader would tell us, "Believe in half of what you see and none of what you hear." It' as true today as it was then.
Safe but open
Democrats reacted to news that the president had COVID-19 by saying: "See, the president with all his protections still caught it, so everyone should go back to their bunkers." Republicans reacted to news that the president had COVID-19 by saying: "See, a 74-year-old man caught COVID-19, had to be told he had it, and missed two days of work. Stay safe but stay open."
Childish behavior
The author of "Decorum" is hardly one to accuse President Donald Trump's opponents of engaging in childish behavior. It was Trump and Vice President Mike Pence who continuously talked over their opponents at the debates, with their lies. It's Trump who spouts a non-stop stream of racist tropes, insults, lies and threats. It's Trump who validates armed thugs to intimidate elected officials, voters and Black rights protesters. And, it's his supporters who attend rallies without masks or social distancing, creating coronavirus super-spreader events that endanger the rest of us.
Rigged system
If you work for a living, chances are you paid more in taxes than President Donald Trump. And he's spent the last four years rigging the system even more -- for people like him.
Firefighter's wake
What happened to innocent until proven guilty? Oh, yeah, in these politically correct times, the opposite is true. The Manchester, N.H., fire chief did not allow a man who served his city with distinction by putting his life on the line every shift to have a firefighter's wake and funeral. You do not become an assistant chief by not doing your job. This was a disgrace to every firefighter who has ever served Manchester.