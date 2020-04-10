More fines
I’m sure other Massachusetts communities will follow in suit with Haverhill and fine people who aren’t social distancing. Haverhill should focus on cleaning up the weekly stabbings and shootings. Thank God I moved to New Hampshire.
No comparison
My prayers are with the people of New York and all others afflicted by this horrible virus. I do not, however, understand Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s comparison of the coronavirus to Sept. 11. The “evil” of 9/11 was intentional. This virus is not. We do not need to be brought back to the sad times of 9/11. I hope Cuomo will try to be a little more considerate and positive for the people in his state. He is a good governor but I hope he stays clear of 9/11.
China connection
Joe Biden seems awfully cozy with China. His family has multiple business ties to China. Biden has had a long and well documented political career, one in which he has consistently sided with China. I wonder if the FBI will spy on his presidential campaign to make sure he is not a Chinese asset.
First downs
I would like to say what a great job President Trump is doing. To the Monday morning quarterback, no one saw this coming, and this president is getting first down after first down while the previous one would be on the sidelines.
People on the bus
Will Mayor James Fiorentini issue fines to the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority? I saw a bus with 15 passengers, all closer to each other than six feet. Maybe he should practice what he preaches.
Glove litter
I was at the gas station in Haverhill the other day and was disappointed to see many disposable gloves on the ground near the pumps. People are so thoughtless. Someone has to pick up those gloves because these people could not take the extra effort to throw them in the trash. Or the gloves may end up in the river or ocean, putting wildlife in jeopardy. These are probably the same people hoarding gloves so they are not available to those of us with underlying conditions who need them.
Model leaders
I have been impressed by several local leaders during the current crisis. Methuen Mayor Neil Perry comes to mind. State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell has stepped up, and Haverhill School Superintendent Margaret Marotta could teach a masterclass on leadership. Thank you to all our leaders who put people before politics.
Great impression
In this difficult time I needed a laugh. I read the obituary for Gregory Wright, who died too soon at age 47. Whoever wrote it captured a guy that I think I would have liked to know. It was funny, sweet, nostalgic and informative. It told me of a guy with a great sense of humor who was a good son, husband, father and friend. As was written, "It's chaos, panic and disorder ... my work here is done.” He left a great impression on many in his life. R.I.P., Gregory Wright.
‘Mr. Tiger’
Thank you for running the substantive obituary of Al Kaline in Friday's edition. He was a magnificent individual who quietly exhibited the absolute mastery of his craft on the field and humility, grace and kindness off of it.
Flames of discord
The mayor's cheerleaders are busy fanning the flames of discord. Three comments in Sound Off on Wednesday attacked Methuen city councilors. In this dire crisis, it is disgraceful to pit the executive branch against the legislative to make the mayor look good. They can’t let a good crisis go to waste.
Stay focused
Methuen officials should not lose focus of the Police Department audit. The men and women need you. Please, it is time to put an end to the corruption and unethical behavior. Stay focused.
Negated steps
I am confused. I reluctantly wear a mask in public. I do so to reassure others I am concerned for their safety. I applaud efforts by establishments limiting people coming into and out of their stores. What confuses me is why, once inside, there’s still a two-way traffic pattern throughout the store. Rubbing elbows and face-to-face encounters in too-narrow aisles would appear to negate the other precautions. Once at the register, I see tape on the floor, maintaining distance among shoppers. Then I find a cashier and bagger not wearing masks.