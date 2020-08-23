Daylight saving
With more people working from home, this is the perfect opportunity to keep daylight saving time in place instead of going back to standard time in November.
More chaos
The recent contributor is right: If Hillary Clinton had become president, you wouldn't hear about 170,000 people dead. There wouldn't be nearly that many. President Trump has fiddled over this since January. He's the one who threw away the pandemic playbook that was left to him. Clinton would have listened to the experts who've spent their lives studying pandemics. Our economy would be open now. Instead we get more chaos.
Safety concerns
I don't get it. Teachers don’t want to go back to school before it's safe, but I see how some are on vacation, shopping and going out to eat, never mind protesting. These activities are all safe to them. Is it really about the kids?
Shameful sign
The business owner with offensive political signs in Salisbury states that he’s lost only one customer over them. Perhaps he should think of the potential customers who never will go to his shop. Referring to a woman running for office as a prostitute is unacceptable. If I were his daughter, wife or granddaughter, I would be ashamed. I feel for those who live close by and must see this every day. It is especially awful this week, since it has been 100 short short years since women won the right to vote.
Mail-in distraction
There is no bigger sham in America than the universal mailing fraud being pushed by Democrats. It all but ensures fraud in the upcoming election, and it ignores the simple reality that all states already have absentee ballots, which have a verification component that universal mail-in balloting intentionally omits. This year, absentee ballots even have a check box for those with concerns about COVID-19. So why blast a bunch of people with ballot applications often sent to dead or unqualified voters? It’s just more distraction from failed Democratic policies that have left us on the verge of social collapse.
Oil drilling
Once again President Donald Trump thumbs his nose at the environment. This time, he's selling leases for oil drilling in the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge. It's like he's on a mission to desecrate as many of our pristine natural habitats as he can to advance his fossil fuel obsession. I thought the whole point of a national park was to protect it from development and that only Congress could change its status. Apparently I was mistaken.
Months late
I read where Sen. Ed Markey was at the former Southwick factory in Haverhill saying he was writing a letter to get workers’ jobs back. Too bad Southwick sold the building the week before his campaign appearance. Perhaps he should have sent a letter months ago, when this was all in the news, and not waited until a week or so before his election. Just another out-of-touch Washington insider. It’s time for a change.
Tax refund
We demand that our school tax money be refunded if the schools do not open and teachers do not work full-time, in person. Bust up the political teachers unions, they’re holding our children hostage. The flu and COVID-19 will start again, and schools will close.
Voter rolls
When the same people who sue the Trump administration to count illegal immigrants as citizens for the purposes of apportionment (the process by which representation is determined in the House of Representatives) are also pushing for universal mail-in voting (not absentee ballots, mind you) and sending 51 million ballots to outdated voter rolls, your radar should be up. If it’s not, maybe you shouldn’t be voting yourself.
Familiar call
Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls for “unrest in the streets.” Here go the Democrats again, inciting violence. Remember this because this is what you’ll get in your community if you vote for them. They do nothing but cause trouble and try to ruin this country.
Police logo
The Boston Bruins were caught earlier this month airbrushing a picture of Charlie Coyle sent out via tweet to remove a Boston Police Department logo from his shirt. When exposed, Bruins brass said they felt the picture may have been "controversial,” clearly bowing to the Black Lives Matter movement (who else thinks the Boston police logo is controversial?). The Bruins then named the Boston Police Activities League as the charitable recipient of the 50/50 raffle during Games 3 and 4 a week later. Many cowardly corporations have sold out fans to these digital thought police, but this takes the cake for the most noxious brew of cowardice and hypocrisy.
Attention getting
I was very disappointed The Eagle-Tribune featured the article about the Salisbury businessman and his offensive signs. This racist, ignorant display is obviously aimed at seeking attention. That's exactly what your story gave him.