Just an insult
The effectiveness of calling someone or something racist has been successfully eroded by over-use and misuse. An example of how meaningless it has become is the term “Fredo,” a reference to the “Godfather” that means "the stupid brother." CNN’s Chris Cuomo has decided it’s racist when, in fact, it’s just insulting. Anyone of any race can be “Fredo."
Term limits too
A new Democratic talking point is how more than 80% of Americans polled after the mass shootings this month support background checks, so Congress should pass them. Failure to do so is "ignoring the will of the people,” the narrative goes. Well, over 80% of Americans have supported congressional term limits for years now, so by that logic, it’s past time we should pass them.
Your requirement
In response to the “Alarms sound” submission, I think we all agree that the gas company caused that horrible fiasco. But you have a lot of nerve looking for them to replace the smoke detectors in your home 10 years from now. It’s your requirement to have and maintain the smoke detectors. Stop trying to get something for free that you don’t deserve.
Much experience
A Sound Off contributor touts Methuen Council Chairwoman Jennifer Kannan's "experience.” I had to laugh. She has experience with family members in the police, fire and school departments. She has experience getting Methuen into the worst financial crisis in history. She has experience passing that flawed police contract that made us a laughing stock. She has experience with the whole Sweetheart Inn debacle -- and, as a private real estate broker, where were her allegiances? It sounds like Kannan’s "experience" involves plenty of conflicts of interest.
Lesson in socialism
A mother asks her three children to clean the bathrooms and says she’ll pay them. Two kids do the work, after which the mother gives them $10 but takes back $7 and gives it to their sibling who's done nothing. It’s a simple but definite lesson on socialism.
Name-calling
Here, at no cost, is a professional writing tip for the contriutor of the recent letter concerned with name-calling: If you decide to send a letter to The Eagle-Tribune telling people that "common ground exists if we stop name-calling," it's not a good idea to also write that "Trumpists" have a "never-ending desire to make America pure and white." Otherwise, people might just think you're a typical Democratic hypocrite.
Shifting strategy
More state aid comes into Haverhill and Mayor Frugal, who has voted against us getting raises for years, is now Mayor Generous. He must be a speck nervous with an opponent who is gaining steam.
Provokes everyone
Regarding the submission “Film review,” the movie “The Hunt,” from its preview, seems meant to provoke people on both political sides so they will go see it. The commenter who calls people “deplorable“ because they take offense to a movie is just as bad as the movie itself. Everyone still, I hope, has a right to their opinion and can show it at the box office. Do you think the opening was delayed because of a few negative comments? Oh, no, it was the Benjamins. They couldn’t care less.
About those ‘cages’
The statement made by the letter writer from Haverhill as regards placing illegal immigrants into cages gives off the wrong impression. How should you handle thousands of immigrants at once? The writer also gives no explanation as to considerations for immigrants’ needs for food, relief, health, housing, safety, child care and other issues that come up. Where does the writer think all of this care comes from? No explanation there, either, let’s just talk about “cages.” Ed Brooks was correct, the writer from Haverhill needs to be better informed.