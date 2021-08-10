COVID-19 recovery
Soon it will be two years that we have been under the gun of COVID-19. Every day we are overwhelmed with the latest about surges, death rates, positivity rates and over-burdened hospitals. Why can’t we be informed, on occasion, of the people recovering without hospitalization or the medications used to treat those infected? I think it would be especially good for those living with anxiety. I know the virus can be serious, but let’s see the other side once in a while.
Camera crew
If the Republican National Committee knows a good investment when it sees one, it’ll hire a camera crew to follow around Missouri Congresswoman Cori "Defund-Your-Police-But-Not-My-Police" Bush around all day, every day. Let her and the rest of the Squad speak loudly and clearly to the American people. They want Marxism, and they are not afraid to say so.
Everyone’s safety
I am sick and tired of the anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers who wreck it for everyone else trying to do the right thing. We’re trying to keep everyone safe and end the pandemic, so that everyone can get back to normal.
Not a finalist
I have been a citizen of Methuen for 70-plus years, and I am disappointed that Capt. Randy Haggar is not one of the finalists for the position of police chief. I’ve dealt wit Haggar in the past, and he truly epitomizes what a chief should be. He has no ties with anyone, he is a perfect gentleman, and he has the education and experience to move the department forward. Why should any of the three candidates from other places run our city's police? A clean slate is not the answer when we already have a competent person who understands and knows his peers completely. If Haggar weren’t more than competent and qualified, Mayor Neil Perry would not have named him as acting chief.
Young adults
Now it’s young adults who are driving the COVID-19 surge. We are students dealing with tyrannical administrators, and parents of young children balancing school closures, masks, and loss of social services. We've been discouraged from seeing friends and family. I feel like I'm tied to the whipping post, and now we're being vilified.
Honored vets
Thank you so much to The Eagle-Tribune for reporting on the stories of cities and towns that are now Purple Heart communities. Finally there veterans are getting the honor and recognition they deserve. Thank you to each service member and their families. God bless America.
Differing views
Wow, all of these doctors, nurses, microbiologists, virologists, immunologists, epidemiologists and other researchers keep saying COVID-19 is dangerous. Yet, all of these people who barely passed science in high school keep saying it’s not. It’s so hard to know who to believe anymore.
Creating trust
Is it disenfranchising to know that one's vote may be nullified by those who would present themselves falsely? Voter ID is a basis for trust. Our government will soon require Real IDs, which require much greater proof just to be able to fly domestically or enter a federal building.
Track record
Do you trust Republicans for advice about school children and COVID-19? This is the same party that blocked every effort to tighten gun laws after a guy in Connecticut killed 26 people, including 20 first-graders, with an AR-15 style assault rifle. If you think they care about your kids, better think again.
Chief finalists
It was disappointing to read that the three finalists for the Methuen police chief’s job are from Lawrence, Salem, N.H., and Peabody. I was hoping the city was sincere about bringing in someone new and not connected. Salem and Lawrence are right next door and have had involvement with Methuen police over the years, and both of those departments have had their own issues. Methuen taxpayers will be picking up the tab for a mistake made by the Civil Service Commission when it gave Joseph Soleman his job back. We need a chief from far away.
Handouts
Hopefully people notice the hole that Democrats are putting this country into. Yes, money is nice, and so are all the other benefits they want to pass out. But it’s not free; our kids will be paying for this forever. It’s time for the Democrats to go.