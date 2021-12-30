No patience for no vax
I want to thank the Sound Off writer for his or her “prioritize” remarks. I agree 100%. I have been saying this for a long time. I have no sympathy for those who refuse to get vaccinated and get sick. I feel badly for the people they give it to.
Disagree with CDC
Hospitals are filling up with COVID patients because the CDC advice, published in this newspaper just this week, says go to the emergency room if you are severely ill. The CDC continues to ignore early treatments that would keep most people out of hospitals.
Agree with CDC
To the “right-minded” who talk about herd immunity, though do not comprehend the concept. Herd immunity requires an effective vaccine given to 70% to 90% of the population. The CDC has stated this from day one. Unqualified individuals who believe they know more than the experts are dead wrong.
Over the top
Us Fantasy Football players and pro-sport viewers felt a COVID spike over the holiday, not of the omicron variety, but of the “OMG-what-are-you-idiots-doing” variety. Foolish 19th century protocols continue to be used in our schools and in pro sports to quarantine people with mild sniffles and no serious threat from the disease.
Not a moderate
There is a term for senators currently supporting “carving out” the filibuster and unconstitutionally federalizing our elections. That term is “left-wing radicals.” Any such senators — including Maggie Hassan — have no business calling themselves moderates and voters will not call them such in 10 months when we go to the polls.
Call for unity
To the person waiting for COVID to catch up to the unvaxxed: Stop using the unvaxxed as scapegoats. A friend attended a wedding where it was mandatory that guests be fully vaccinated. Guess what? One third contracted the virus.The president promised us unity, but there is anything but unity — just more division. I think the unity needs to begin with each of us with kindness and compassion toward our fellow Americans, vaccinated or not
Stressing science
Regarding COVID breakthrough infections. Again, science tells us the vaccine is not 100% effective, though factually we know it makes the illness much less severe and much less likely to require hospitalization or cause death. Anti-vaxers are responsible for the ongoing pandemic.
Get the vaccination
Anti-vaxxers, are they for real? Only 60% of Americans are fully vaccinated. The unvaccinated and anti-maskers continue to spread COVID to everyone. If you are so unpatriotic as to not to get vaccinated, wear a mask or leave this country.