Smart should stay put
I disagree with Pam Smart’s advocate who says Smart is rehabilitated and should be released. Pam Smart does not deserve to be set free. She is the reason her husband is dead and it was not a self-defense murder.
Oh, Oh, Oreo?
A story that recently appeared on Boston TV channel mentioned researchers explaining the science of getting filling in Oreo cookies to stick to one side. Are we so far gone to actually pay people to do this? Is there nothing more important for these people to do? Dumb and dumber for sure.
Make a run for it
Week in and week out I watch the same three or four people speak at the public participation portion of the Methuen City Council meetings. These people constantly critique and criticize the council and this administration. It’s apparent that they feel that they could do a better a job. And if so, they should run for office.
Fuss over nothing
Why are authoritarian Democrats attacking the Florida circuit judge for ruling that the CDC mask mandates were capricious, exceeded federal authority, and are thus illegal? She was just saying what President Joe Biden said as a candidate in September 2020. “But here’s the deal, the federal government — there’s a constitutional issue whether federal government could issue such a mandate. I don’t think constitutionally they could, so I would not issue a mandate.”
Not a good job
How can you liberals keep defending President Joe Biden? We have the highest inflation rate in 40 years. The highest gas prices ever. The cost of food and goods is skyrocketing. Millions of undocumented immigrants are swarming into the country. He is doing a great job, liberals.
Empty pockets
The Biden Build Back Better slogan just hit home with me. I had to quit my second job because I can’t afford the gas to drive to work. Biden, Gates, Fauci, Schwab all said they need to apply pressure to us, in order to get us to change our ways. Well I give up, you win, I can’t afford anything, now what? They left out what we are supposed to do next in our new poverty. Help!
