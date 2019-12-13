Gentrified
This week Boston City Councilors Kim Janey and Jon Santiago released a joint open letter signaling support for the upcoming sale of the Harriet Tubman house, now known as the United South End Settlements building, from city subsidized non-profit group USES to a group of developers. They claim the council supports “a socially responsible and viable plan with community input … (with USES) select(ing) a locally invested development partner and a diverse team that understands our neighborhood because its members live and work here.” We all know the end result will be continued gentrification of Boston, displacing the poor and middle class for hungry young workers willing to stack up in "micro-spaces.” The result is the most expensive city in the lower 48 states.
Violent toys
Christmas is the feast day of the birth of the nonviolent Jesus. Is it too late to say don’t buy war toys for your children?
Democrats’ anthem
Oh, say, can you see by the Dems’ early light, what so proudly they hailed at the twilight’s last hearing? Whose broad stripes and all yea’s, got them through their perilous fight? O’er the TV we watched, as bombs burst in the air, and gave proof to us all, there was nothing much to declare, but their own despair.
Who’s lying?
President Trump says that former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, Ambassadors William Taylor and Gordon Sondland, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and others who testified before Congress all lied. Lying to Congress is a crime punishable by jail. (Just ask Michael Cohen.) One has to ask: Why haven't the Republicans filed any perjury charges? And they keep saying it’s a sham. Where is the sham?
Hostile environment
Why don’t Lawrence teachers count? Are you aware of how many teachers in Lawrence have filed harassment charges, discrimination charges, hostile work environment charges? Yet nothing makes the press. Over 200 veteran teachers lost their jobs and their careers working in Lawrence’s hostile work environment, and there was no press.
Late to arrive
It’s nice with the new traffic light installed on Marston Street, after 90-plus accidents, that police now park there all the time and pull people over left and right. But where were they before the lights were installed?
No substitutions
Many people in Haverhill are upset and disgruntled that all nine city councilors were reelected. I offer a simple explanation: You don't change the line when you have a good quarterback. We have a frugal mayor, and our city is the only one in Massachusetts with a surplus account of over $4 million.
Deli orders
Each month I place a bulk order from the deli at the Market Basket on Lincoln Avenue. Each month I am treated with friendliness, courtesy and professionalism, and I am elated to have a counterexample to the notion that customer service is dead.
Ticket topper
Regarding the Haverhill City Council’s confusion following the election and the fact it hasn’t chosen the top vote-getter for president, is it because a majority of these councilors do not like Councilor Joe Bevilacqua? Is it because he always votes for items that are good for Haverhill’s citizens and doesn’t get involved in some political agenda, like the rest of them do? The top vote-getter always got the council president’s job — until now. Too bad voters did not know about this selfish agenda. Had we known, maybe more new councilors would have been elected.
Under oath
Why is it that the people called to testify before Congress are placed under oath and can be put in jail for lying, while people in Congress who are asking the questions aren’t under oath? Why are they not held to the same standards?