Professional staff
I want to give a shout-out to the wonderful personnel at Salemhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Salem, N.H. I went to visit a patient today and everyone involved with getting me in for the visit was extremely friendly, caring and professional. Thanks to all of them for their hard work and dedication.
Free child care
Teachers unions and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention kept our schools unnecessarily closed for a whole year, creating a child care crisis for many dual-income couples and single parents. Now Democrats say they need a few trillion dollars more to provide “free” day care, which they ridiculously call infrastructure? I hope the Democrats stop helping us, we can't afford it any more.
Poor conditions
I disagree with the child care owner regarding hiring for her business. While I agree the incentive to collect an extra $300 from the government may be tempting, let's look at the child care industry. Workers often get minimum wage for long hours and no insurance. I’ve worked in the industry. The owners want everything but don’t want to pay a decent wage. Sick days are nonexistent, and if you call in, you’re often met with "what about the ratios”? In my experience, you are treated as disposable, even though you’re in charge of the most precious cargo -- children.
Asking little
The Timberlane Regional School Board must think the public is stupid. When 5 of 7 district principals leave in the same year, let's take a closer look. The fact that administrators asked for nothing more in their contracts, and only ask to keep what they have, is a slap in the face to those who work tirelessly for our district. The board’s pettiness is sickening. They have such a hatred of the former superintendent that they are more than willing to throw out the baby with the bath water, even though he’s long gone. Let’s stop hurting our kids and sign the contracts. Our administrators deserve nothing less, especially after asking for nothing more than what they have.
Sharks’ homes
Wow, a news story about shark sightings. I guess they still don’t get it: The sharks live there. That’s their home, not ours. Fish of the sea can swim wherever they wish. Maybe put the news cameras in parks to spot birds in the trees.
History lesson
The story of the Tulsa riot was horrific. But to go back to 1921 in order to bring up more hate, racism and division among us, in my opinion, is only driving us further into a pit of racism. Now, they’re talking about trying to exhume remains of the victims. What does that accomplish? Why do we of this generation need to be reminded and taught about these terrible acts of violence when none of us were even born at that time? We should all stand against those who are racist, but in order to keep us united as one people, let’s stop the brain washing.
Mask messages
Over the holiday weekend I drove through a few different New England states. In Massachusetts all the electronic billboards say wear a mask and get the vaccine. In other states the billboards urge sober driving, along with other meaningful messages. I can now see why people are leaving Massachusetts.
Support veterans
Instead of forgiving student loans, rewarding those who refuse to return to work and giving handouts to illegal immigrants, why not channel those funds to our soldiers and their families that have given so much in defending our freedom? They are the ones who deserve our support.