Beautiful display
I want to say thank-you and compliment the beautiful American flag display on the Lawrence Common. What a beautiful surprise to see such a display.
Money person
I wonder who Mayor Neil Perry is going to put in charge to oversee the state funding the city of Methuen has received? Is it going to be a friend or colleague?
Shining star
I just read the article about Elvin Rosa, the great kid who just graduated Central Catholic High School and was named the Boys and Girls Club’s “Youth of the Year.” What an awesome man he is becoming. Best of luck to him in all his endeavors.
Making threats
Regarding the comment about freedom of speech, I don't believe someone should have the right to point a finger at someone else and threaten to kill them. Our forefathers agreed with this simple restriction, too.
No news
As for the question about why we don’t hear about lawsuits in Methuen, we now have competent attorneys who give good legal advice, unlike during previous administrations. And, by the way, we’re still cleaning up the messes of those administrations.
National anthem
It’s unfortunate that the Bruins lost, but the singing of the national anthem at the game Wednesday night was absolutely beautiful. I’ve been watching the NBA playoffs and wish I saw the same enthusiasm. Kudos to the Islanders and Bruins fans at the game that night, it was so patriotic.
Moving on
Sorry, politicians and corporations, COVID-19 is over. It’s time to surrender the podiums and emergency powers, time to return to full production, time to fully open up restaurants, and time to tear down the "mask required" signs. The country is moving on. If President Joe Biden, his lobbyists and crony corporations choose to cling to COVID-19 and not move forward with us, we will just leave them behind.
More weeds
What is going on with this pot issue in Methuen? It was on the ballot two years ago and was voted down. Who are these people who were polled? I know I wasn’t one of them.
Right on red
Has anyone ever noticed how many people run the light across from the police station in Methuen? There’s a red light and a sign that says, “No turn on red.” Can’t anybody read? We need a camera there, and fines should be enforced.
Gouging parents
Reading the submission about the price of diapers got me to thinking: When there's some type of disaster, prices often go up. We call that price gouging, which is illegal. What do we call it when everything required for a newborn baby is outrageously priced? The answer is greed, because the companies can and get away with it. Maybe it's time the issue is addressed. It seems pretty important to me.
Slim savings
As I water this year’s tomato plants, I’m reminded that growing my own is the best way to devote three months of my life to save about $3.50. Thank heavens for farmers markets.
Best and worst
How many people out there in the Sound Off world are questioning the person who selected the best and worst presidents, including President Donald Trump among the best and President Franklin D. Roosevelt among the worst? If this is an example of our voting population, we’re in deep trouble.
Parental liability
Shame on the parents who provide alcohol to graduating seniors at their parties. Do they realize what can go wrong if those seniors get into a car accident?
Salutations
When I was paying a bill at Methuen City Hall the other day, I passed by Mayor Neil Perry in the hallway and said, “Good morning, mayor, how are you?” All he said was a quick "hi" and didn’t even acknowledge me. I regret voting for him.