Biden’s backside
The image of President Joe Biden's back as he walks away from scripted press appearances without taking questions has become an iconic, emblematic image of his presidency — “Turn Your Back on Americans Better.”
History lesson
The contributor of “Rewriting history” should revisit the time when President Donald Trump was in office. The economy was the best it had been in years, the U.S. recorded the lowest jobless rate ever, the stock market was at new highs, the border was under control, the U.S. had oil independence, and no American was left behind. The writer did make a good try at “rewriting history,” though.
Unqualified ticket
Now that President Joe Biden's administration is looking to be even more abbreviated than intended, caving to progressives and elevating a completely unqualified vice president doesn't look like such a bright idea. Few people are as unpopular as Biden in America today, but Vide President Kamala Harris, amazingly, remains so. She’s one of the most unpopular vice presidents in modern history, actually, according to recent polls. Maybe next time nominate qualified candidates to run the country?
Independent thinkers
My only hope as a lifelong resident of Massachusetts is that the Democrats of old who considered the Democratic Party the party of the people and made us a “blue state” have diminished in number, and we will become a state of young, independent voters who decide on the better candidate and aren’t influenced by their elders.
New rules
If job approval numbers were the criterion for a president "resigning,” than President Donald Trump should have resigned every month in the first three and a half years of his term. His supporters then claimed that polls don't matter. His favorability rating almost never polled over 50%. Now the rules have changed?
Biden’s spin
When I see President Joe Biden come on my TV, I mute or change the channel. If he’s not going to answer questions about Afghanistan or resign -- or preferably both -- we Americans don't really care about his spin sessions.
Police raises
After reading about Salem, N.H., Town Manager Chris Dillon and his agenda, I agree that all town employees should complete a survey to determine if he should stay. It's disgraceful that he excluded first responders from federal assistance for COVID-19 absences yet received raises himself. The Salem police are fantastic and should get more than just a cost of living adjustment each year.
Name the experts
In response to the contribution “One opinion,” I have no problem following the advice of experts on a subject. I do, however, have a problem with those who’ve conveyed the title of “expert” — including the current president.
Resignation
What happened in Afghanistan was completely avoidable. Yes, most Americans wanted us to leave Afghanistan, including me, who spent a year there after then-Vice President Joe Biden activated and sent me there. But now most Americans want the president to resign over the dishonest, incompetent and deadly way in which he did handled the evacuation. If he and his party had any respect for themselves, the American people and the 13 service members killed at the Kabul airport, Biden would resign immediately.
Read correctly
President Donald Trump’s idolizers, eager to avenge the defeat of their hero, have jumped on a right-leaning Rasmussen poll reporting that President Joe Biden's popularity has fallen since he executed the agreement that Trump had made with the Taliban. The poll did not reveal any data on a desire for Biden to resign.