Smear campaign
Well, it’s official, Methuen mayoral candidate Jennifer Kannan is unfit for office. Her despicable personal attack on Neil Perry demonstrates that she lacks the moral compass to guide our city out of the morass she helped to create. Perry was honest and forthright about a painful divorce 20 years ago, and she jumps on it to smear his reputation for her own advantage. We are still waiting for a truthful answer from her about her FBI interview about the activities of the City Council on the police contract. We deserve a city government focused on our needs, not revenge and smear campaigns.
Sane councilor
Joseph Bevilacqua is right about Haverhill now being referred to as "pot city." Most of my friends in the area are from outside of Haverhill, but that’s how they refer to our city. I'm planning to vote for Joe, as he was the only councilor to vote against all the proposed pot shops. Just because Haverhill is allowed to have six pot shops doesn't mean we should have that many. Wouldn't it have made more sense to approve one, see how that went, and take it from there? I guess Bevilacqua is the only sane member of the City Council.
More despised
Periodically Hillary Clinton pops up to remind us that President Donald Trump is the second-most widely detested person in American politics. And that’s the true story of "what really happened" in 2016.
Do as I say
Reading a recent letter to the editor by Kim Casey, I was taken aback because it was about not being a bully, yet she calls out people as cowards for writing to Sound Off and calls President Trump “slippery,” saying his tactics are to incite violence. The writer talks about name calling and reviling people with whom you disagree, yet over and over she does just that. She goes on to talk about the phrase “gang of four” with respect to the School Committee, saying it refers to Mao and the communist revolution in China. What? All it means in this city is that four of them always vote together. For a letter urging us to be nice to one another, it was full of shade for Sound Off, the president and people who don’t agree with its author.
No comparison
To say that Jennifer Kannan has done nothing for Methuen is absurd. Neil Perry’s supporters are as vicious as they accuse her team of being. I would lay odds that those working for the School Department will give excellent accolades about Kannan, with the exception of those working on Perry’s team. The seniors and veterans have benefited from her as well. She gives much to charity quite often, and she's as humble as can be. She detests violence. The bottom line is that Perry can't hold a candle to her when it comes to doing the right thing, integrity, sincerity, honesty and professionalism.
Unfit firefighters
I ran the Haverhill Fire 5K road race last week and could not believe how overweight the majority of firefighters are. Some are so obese, it's a wonder they can do the job. With all the comments recently about firefighters sitting around doing nothing while on duty, do they ever think about exercising? At the very least, they should be required to pass a physical fitness test every year. It's unfair that taxpayers must cover the salaries of people clearly not capable of doing the job.