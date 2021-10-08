Vote for Dee O’Neil
I find it a blessing that we have a candidate for Haverhill City Council who does so much for the community. Despite her own struggles with substance abuse, she fights daily to help others and make Haverhill a great place to live. DEE WINS! #TeamDee
Want my vote? Fix my street
You would think that with the election just around the corner the Lawrence mayor and City Council would pay more attention to citizens’ needs. I have called the town yard twice and told them about the ruts in front of my house and they don’t come out. I then called the mayor’s office and emailed too. No response. And you would like my vote?
I am 82 years old and oxygen dependent and I can’t park in front of my house because of this. I wish I could see some results before the winter.
Americans, don’t put up with it
I have never seen a more undemocratic process than what is going on in our Washington D.C. today. Democrats peeled off a few Senate Republicans to pass a marginally popular, overpriced infrastructure bill with lots of left-wing nonsense added to the margins. But that’s not enough. Then they say, “We will only pass that through the House if the Senate also passes a far less popular, far more damaging fringe-left wing dream bill, and we won’t pass one without the other, and we won’t allow the Legislative branch to do anything else until we do.”
That is not how a constitutional Republic works, that is the opposite of a functioning government and Americans should not tolerate it.
LePage is not for me
Watching tonight’s Haverhill City Council meeting I was able to see first hand how ineffective mayoral candidate and City Councilor Colin LePage is. He talks on and on and has PowerPoint presentations that are impossible to even read.
The more he talks, the more you realize how incapable he is.
What a waste of time
The Methuen City Council wasted what felt like an hour complaining about not being able to comply with their own rules relative to making agenda items publicly accessible to residents.
Surprise, they voted to approve items anyways. What is the point? Chairman Steve Saba should be making sure the City Council is in compliance with their Council Rules and Procedure.
Against mail-in voting
Massachusetts Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr is absolutely correct that permanent universal mail-in balloting just enacted by the Democrat majority violates the Massachusetts state constitution. But just as we see in Washington today, when Democrats are in control, constitutions — state or federal — and laws are mere nuisances to their agenda, speed-bumps that can be traversed through subterfuge and simply pretending the legal restraints on government do not exist. The pliant media helps them perpetrate and legitimize this illegal behavior daily.