Mail-in ballots
As state after state (New Jersey, New York, Nevada and California) is defrauded in trying to use mail-in voting, there is a ray of sunshine. The government-run media in Belarus reports there was zero fraud in that country’s recent election, which relied heavily on mail-in balloting. However, opposing views on the matter could not be obtained since the challenging candidate for president snuck out of the country in fear for his life. This was shortly after the returns showing 80% support for the incumbent were tallied.
COVID-19 propaganda
Can you imagine if Hillary Clinton were president? You would never hear a peep about 170,000 dead from COVID-19. The Democratic propaganda media machine would never report it, and if they did, it would be to cheer "we thought millions would die, but it was only 170,000.” Anybody who says President Donald Trump doesn't know how to handle this crisis is a Democrat stooge.
California senator
Sen. Kamala Harris is the candidate for vice president — the senator from California, which has the highest taxes in the country and yet teeters on bankruptcy. I really don’t think we want her anywhere near the White House.
Handpicked
I would love to hear what teachers think about returning to schools, unfortunately we instead have to listen to the handpicked, most political, left-wing teachers publicly state union talking points, presented as the positions of all teachers. They are not. I'd bet they are not even the opinions of most teachers.
Voting by mail
I've been hearing for 30 years that the Republicans were going to privatize the post office, and now you think that boogeyman is coming before the election? Don't worry, Fluffy the Cat will still be able to get his vote for Joe Biden through the U.S. Mail. And if President Trump wins reelection, the Democrats will be blaming the Postal Service.
Broke state
Anyone who thinks the New Hampshire advantage is derived from Massachusetts must be smoking something. Massachusetts is dead broke. This latest attempt by Gov. Charlie Baker to apply income tax to New Hampshire residents is just like when Gov . Deval Patrick tried to turn New Hampshire merchants into tax collectors, asking them to chase Massachusetts customers for sales taxes. The governors of that sinking state are like college kids rifling the couch for beer money. If it weren't for the international port of Boston, the state would be underwater already. If people think that's a great advantage, feel free to pack up a truck and move there.
No hearings
The GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committee issued a report detailing one of the biggest scandals in U.S. political history — a presidential campaign aiding and abetting a Russian attack on the United States, and a president lying about it. And there are no hearings?
Kitchen sink
A fraudulent investigation of President Donald Trump, a phony impeachment, endless clamoring for his tax returns, the nonsense about his mental fitness, over-the-top COVID-19 shutdowns with inflated statistics and Black Lives Matter riots pretending to be about racism: At this point, attempts to overturn the election of 2016 and/or steal the election of 2020 with mail-in ballots can be called "the kitchen sink" because it’s the last thing that Democrats are throwing at it.
Seeing Shaheen
New Hampshire voters can’t walk in a straight line these days without bumping into Sen. Jeanne Shaheen stumping for re-election. For the last five years, Shaheen sightings were as frequent as those of Howard Hughes. She votes party line 100% of the time, voted against the tax cut, voted against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and voted to impeach an innocent president. She writes off half the New Hampshire voters and represents everything that’s wrong with the D.C. swamp.
Irresponsible
U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Boston, continues to embarrass those of us who would never vote for her and whom she fails to represent. No elected lawmaker should ever call for "unrest in the streets.” There are enough easily influenced people who will heed her advice and turn "unrest” into a riot. Her words are irresponsible, and I, for one, condemn them.