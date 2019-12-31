Police pack
I just read a Facebook post from the Methuen Police Department. How lucky are we, the taxpayers of Methuen? Apparently our police have not one, not two, but four canines. Most communities are lucky to have one. We have four. Oh, and two of them are bomb-detecting dogs. Seems like overkill.
Right foot
The writer of “Sour grapes” should stop assuming that when an item is published in Sound Off, it has to do with bashing Mayor-elect Neil Perry. The whole issue is about integrity, and Jana DiNatale has quite a lot to learn. She did nothing to improve the School Committee, and she has no knowledge of running a city. You're right about the City Charter, which is perfectly clear. We hope Perry chooses wisely for his chief of staff and starts off on the right foot.
Opinion column
I think it's past time to move the Distant Dome articles to where they belong, the opinion page. While they may outline issues facing New Hampshire and its Legislature, the column without a doubt has a left-leaning slant. Never do I see a bit of criticism of Democrats or their policies. Respectfully, it belongs on the opinion page.
Shoplifters
Coming as a surprise to absolutely no one, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ unilateral decriminalization of "minor” crimes such as drug use and shoplifting has led to more drug use and shoplifting. “The easier shoplifting is, the more people there’ll be trying to do it, and that’s what we’re faced with right now,” said Alan Gibeley, whose store, Giblees Menswear & Tuxedos in Danvers, has been robbed three times by Boston-based shoplifters. Making matters worse, he lives in a state where he can’t own a gun to protect his business, so it looks like he’ll just have to move to New Hampshire. How much more will the working class, silent majority in Massachusetts tolerate?
Good luck
Good luck to Mayor-elect Neil Perry as he prepares to take office in Methuen. I hope that the incoming City Council acts more professionally and cooperatively than the last one did, so that the business of Methuen can be done and we can move forward. Please keep politics off the council floor. Serve the residents.
Working every day
I agree 100% with Tim McCarthy’s letter concerning the Veterans Home in New Hampshire. Those workers should be ashamed of themselves. What about all the first responders, hospital staff and utility workers? They’re there for them faithfully every day. Get another job if you don’t like it.
Christmas decor
If the thief who stole the Christmas decorations from a grave wanted them for their own use, they really do not understand the meaning of Christmas at all.
Honest mistakes
Remember when the Internal Revenue Service denied tax-exempt status to numbers of Democratic political groups, then the director of the exempt organizations unit destroyed hard drives before taking the fifth before Congress and retiring on a full pension? No, wait, those were conservative groups. How about the time a Republican presidential candidate accidentally sent classified documents to a private server, then to a felon's computer, and then "bleached" her server of government records during an active investigation, before the FBI unilaterally exonerated her? Wait, that was Democrat Hillary Clinton. Or how about when former FBI director James Comey aided and abetted an illegal deception of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act courts to launch an illegitimate investigation into a private citizen running for president as a Democrat? No, wait, Comey was investigating Republican candidate Donald Trump. All honest mistakes, I guess.